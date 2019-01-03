Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Completes Final Facilities Review for First Batch of Recombinant Spider Silk Production in Vietnam

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading
developer of spider silk-based fibers, announces today that key members
of its management and production team have laid the groundwork for the
Company’s Vietnamese spider silk production initiative.
Working through an MOU, announced in November, the Company is
collaborating with the Institute of Biotechnology - Vietnam Academy of
Science and Technology (“IBT”) and Vietnam Sericulture Research Centre
(“VSRC”) to rear and test the first ever recombinant spider silk
silkworms in Vietnam. The Kraig Labs team, in partnership with its
subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles Co Ltd., held a series of meetings with
senior members of the IBT and the VSRC to outline the project
requirements and to review the facilities selected to raise the first
batch of transgenic silkworms.
The Kraig Labs team visited the IBT headquarters and brand new satellite
location, where the team members reviewed IBT’s laboratory capabilities
and discussed possible future collaborative research efforts.
The team also spent time at the VSRC headquarters reviewing their
rearing processes, discussing the details of the Company’s transgenic
silkworms, and outlining requirements for hatching the Company’s
silkworms.
The Company’s technology is designed to work hand-in-glove with existing
silk production infrastructure, of which and is why the Company focused
its efforts in Vietnam because of the existing infrastructure and
history of silk manufacturing, which would theoretically allow for very
rapid expansion of production. With everything in place, Kraig Labs’
team believes that the Company is on the verge of a major breakthrough
in the commercialization of spider silk.
“The silk experts of the VSRC, working in partnership with members of
our Prodigy Textiles team, will give our expansion in Vietnam a strong
foundation,” said COO Jon Rice. “That expertise, combined with IBT’s
facilities and capabilities, should pave the way to success, for this
first-of-its-kind effort, and translate into a smooth production scale
up.”
About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com),
a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of
genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.
The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the
area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile
industry.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information
Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and
expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking
statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s
current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance
that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such
as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,”
“estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,”
“pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar
import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s
business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All
such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any
security.
