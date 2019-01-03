Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Completes Final Facilities Review for First Batch of Recombinant Spider Silk Production in Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:06pm CET

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, announces today that key members of its management and production team have laid the groundwork for the Company’s Vietnamese spider silk production initiative.

Working through an MOU, announced in November, the Company is collaborating with the Institute of Biotechnology - Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (“IBT”) and Vietnam Sericulture Research Centre (“VSRC”) to rear and test the first ever recombinant spider silk silkworms in Vietnam. The Kraig Labs team, in partnership with its subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles Co Ltd., held a series of meetings with senior members of the IBT and the VSRC to outline the project requirements and to review the facilities selected to raise the first batch of transgenic silkworms.

The Kraig Labs team visited the IBT headquarters and brand new satellite location, where the team members reviewed IBT’s laboratory capabilities and discussed possible future collaborative research efforts.

The team also spent time at the VSRC headquarters reviewing their rearing processes, discussing the details of the Company’s transgenic silkworms, and outlining requirements for hatching the Company’s silkworms.

The Company’s technology is designed to work hand-in-glove with existing silk production infrastructure, of which and is why the Company focused its efforts in Vietnam because of the existing infrastructure and history of silk manufacturing, which would theoretically allow for very rapid expansion of production. With everything in place, Kraig Labs’ team believes that the Company is on the verge of a major breakthrough in the commercialization of spider silk.

“The silk experts of the VSRC, working in partnership with members of our Prodigy Textiles team, will give our expansion in Vietnam a strong foundation,” said COO Jon Rice. “That expertise, combined with IBT’s facilities and capabilities, should pave the way to success, for this first-of-its-kind effort, and translate into a smooth production scale up.”

To view the most recent edition of Kraig’s Spider Sense quarterly newsletter and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/newsletter.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pSECURITIES TRUST OF SCOTLAND : Quarterly Disclosure
PU
01:24pEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Transmissão MA II Financing Agreement
PU
01:24pMARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAND TRUST : Unconstrained Trust PLC
PU
01:22pMCDONALD : Hili Properties completes acquisition of Dole shopping mall
AQ
01:22pFIRST INVESTMENT BANK : Fibank wins a prize at the Forbes Business Awards for its financial product for children and youth
AQ
01:21pCISCO : Kazakh company announces tender for technical support of Cisco equipment
AQ
01:21pANALYSIS : Positioning to Benefit within Roku, Watsco, State Street, Federated Investors, Civeo, and Midstates Petroleum — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
GL
01:20pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Drugmaker Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion
RE
01:20pFINTECH GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:20pKitov Signs Marketing and Distribution Agreement for its Lead Product Consensi™ in the U.S. with Coeptis Pharmaceuticals
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4VECTURA GROUP PLC : VECTURA : says yearly earnings should top market forecasts
5HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : This car of Hyundai can get you in trouble, if you own an i20 then be caref..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.