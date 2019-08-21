Log in
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories : Expands and Strengthens R&D Team

08/21/2019 | 07:06am EDT

Kraig Labs adds first biological engineer to R&D team bringing extensive spider silk experience

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that it has expanded its team with the addition of its first biological engineer to the R&D department. This new hire brings extensive experience working with spider silks. Working directly with Kraig’s Chief Scientist, she is already developing new and stronger transgenics and providing valuable input shaping the direction the Company’s research is headed.

Her input in protein design combined with the Company’s breakthroughs in accelerating the rate of transgenic achievements should result in rapid prototyping of new and exciting silk materials. As a biological engineer, with a background in spider silk, she fits in very well with the culture of the Company and has already brought innovative ideas to streamline Kraig Labs’ R&D processes. Additionally, she possesses experience with sericulture and has implemented new procedures in the Company’s facility to ensure the continued production of the best quality fibers.

“I am very excited to add an engineer to our molecular biology team. She is extremely impressive with her depth of knowledge and experience with sericulture, recombinant proteins, spider silks, and material properties. She has already made several important contributions to our R&D and I am looking forward to future breakthroughs,” said Chief Scientist, Dr. Trevor Kane. “We were very fortunate to have found a bio-engineer with a background in spider silk and extensive research experience.”

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.


© Business Wire 2019
