Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Management Travels to Vietnam to Oversee Prodigy Textiles Construction and Expansion

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that a senior member of its leadership team is travelling to Vietnam to oversee operations at the Company’s subsidiary Prodigy Textiles Ltd., construction at the Company’s new facility, and to coordinate the transfer of silkworms from the temporary facility into their permanent home. Management also anticipates meeting with provincial leaders to discuss further expansion of Prodigy Textiles production.

During this trip, a senior official from Kraig Labs plans to interview and select candidates for several key positions, including operational and financial leadership roles within Prodigy Textiles. Management has also set aside time to meet with its Vietnamese bankers to outline and discuss a collaborative agreement as Prodigy Textiles prepares to grow rapidly.

“Work at Prodigy Textiles has been moving quickly as we have continued to direct progress from our U.S. operations. It is now time for the Company to send someone back to Vietnam in order to oversee the hiring and filling of key positions as we build out our operational leadership team at Prodigy and transition to larger scale silk production,” said COO, Jon Rice. “I am excited to watch our international team grow as we work together bringing our environmentally sustainable, high performance textiles and yarns to the global markets.”

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

