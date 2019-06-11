Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Management Travels to Vietnam to Oversee Prodigy Textiles Construction and Expansion

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading
developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that a senior
member of its leadership team is travelling to Vietnam to oversee
operations at the Company’s subsidiary Prodigy Textiles Ltd.,
construction at the Company’s new facility, and to coordinate the
transfer of silkworms from the temporary facility into their permanent
home. Management also anticipates meeting with provincial leaders to
discuss further expansion of Prodigy Textiles production.
During this trip, a senior official from Kraig Labs plans to interview
and select candidates for several key positions, including operational
and financial leadership roles within Prodigy Textiles. Management has
also set aside time to meet with its Vietnamese bankers to outline and
discuss a collaborative agreement as Prodigy Textiles prepares to grow
rapidly.
“Work at Prodigy Textiles has been moving quickly as we have continued
to direct progress from our U.S. operations. It is now time for the
Company to send someone back to Vietnam in order to oversee the hiring
and filling of key positions as we build out our operational leadership
team at Prodigy and transition to larger scale silk production,” said
COO, Jon Rice. “I am excited to watch our international team grow as we
work together bringing our environmentally sustainable, high performance
textiles and yarns to the global markets.”
To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for
Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news
About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com),
a reporting biotechnology company, is the leading developer of
genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.
The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the
area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile
industry.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information
Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and
expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking
statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s
current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance
that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such
as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,”
“estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,”
“pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar
import. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s
business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All
such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any
security.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005221/en/