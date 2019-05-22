Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Submits Provisional Patent Applications on Multiple Spider Silk Technologies

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that it has submitted five new provisional patent applications, for technologies related to its recombinant spider silk technologies. These applications cover a broad range of technologies in the creation, screening, and production of new recombinant proteins. These new applications expand beyond the Company’s publicly disclosed silkworm and silk technologies, to include advanced construction systems, methods, and non-native proteins.

In November, of 2018, the Company retained Workman Nydegger as its Intellectual Property counsel and expects to utilize their expertise in prosecuting these, and all future, patent applications.

“Our R&D team is constantly looking for opportunities to strengthen our competitive potions, products, and processes. The recently submitted provisional patent applications cover key technologies and processes, invented by Dr. Kane and our team, as well as new applications that build upon our technologies,” said Kraig’s COO Jon Rice. “These new technologies have the potential to significantly reduce future R&D costs and break open new markets for recombinant protein products, reaching far beyond silks and apparel.”

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

