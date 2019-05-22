Log in
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Submits Provisional Patent Applications on Multiple Spider Silk Technologies

05/22/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that it has submitted five new provisional patent applications, for technologies related to its recombinant spider silk technologies. These applications cover a broad range of technologies in the creation, screening, and production of new recombinant proteins. These new applications expand beyond the Company’s publicly disclosed silkworm and silk technologies, to include advanced construction systems, methods, and non-native proteins.

In November, of 2018, the Company retained Workman Nydegger as its Intellectual Property counsel and expects to utilize their expertise in prosecuting these, and all future, patent applications.

“Our R&D team is constantly looking for opportunities to strengthen our competitive potions, products, and processes. The recently submitted provisional patent applications cover key technologies and processes, invented by Dr. Kane and our team, as well as new applications that build upon our technologies,” said Kraig’s COO Jon Rice. “These new technologies have the potential to significantly reduce future R&D costs and break open new markets for recombinant protein products, reaching far beyond silks and apparel.”

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.


