Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Submits Provisional Patent Applications on Multiple Spider Silk Technologies

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company”), the leading
developer of spider silk based fibers, announces today that it has
submitted five new provisional patent applications, for technologies
related to its recombinant spider silk technologies. These applications
cover a broad range of technologies in the creation, screening, and
production of new recombinant proteins. These new applications expand
beyond the Company’s publicly disclosed silkworm and silk technologies,
to include advanced construction systems, methods, and non-native
proteins.
In November, of 2018, the Company retained Workman Nydegger as its
Intellectual Property counsel and expects to utilize their expertise in
prosecuting these, and all future, patent applications.
“Our R&D team is constantly looking for opportunities to strengthen our
competitive potions, products, and processes. The recently submitted
provisional patent applications cover key technologies and processes,
invented by Dr. Kane and our team, as well as new applications that
build upon our technologies,” said Kraig’s COO Jon Rice. “These new
technologies have the potential to significantly reduce future R&D costs
and break open new markets for recombinant protein products, reaching
far beyond silks and apparel.”
About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com),
a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of
genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.
The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the
area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile
industry.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information
Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and
expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking
statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s
current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance
that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such
as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,”
“estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,”
“pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar
import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s
business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All
such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any
security.
