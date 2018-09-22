Kratom Industry to Congress: Protect Safe, Natural Botanical Products and Consumer Choice in Pending Drug Legislation

The Kratom Trade Association (KTA) urges Congress to reconcile the
Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018 (OCRA, S. 2680) with the Substance
Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment
(SUPPORT, H.R. 6) while resisting demands to add language from the “Stop
the Importation and Trafficking of Synthetic Analogues” (SITSA) Act H.R.
2851, which could restrict access to natural botanical products such as
Kratom, which millions of American consumers benefit from as an
alternative to manage their own health and well-being.
SITSA is aimed at banning chemical cousins or “analogues” of fentanyl, a
powerful synthetic opioid responsible for thousands of overdose deaths
that is increasingly appearing on the black market. It gives the
Attorney General the power to list “a drug or substance” under a new
schedule of controlled substances with “a chemical structure that is
substantially similar to the chemical structure of a controlled
substance in schedule I, II, III, IV, or V.”
Kratom is a natural botanical ingredient derived from the Mitragyna
speciosa plant, part of the coffee family and has been used safely
for decades in the United States. As currently written, SITSA could be
used to ban Kratom, something the Drug Enforcement Administration tried
unsuccessfully to do in 2016 when it inaccurately claimed it had “a high
potential for abuse.” Kratom is not a dangerous opioid. It has helped
millions of Americans improve their well-being.
Last week the Senate passed OCRA in a bipartisan vote of 99-1 to address
America’s opioid crisis, but some in Congress appear to be holding this
legislation hostage unless SITSA’s controversial provisions are added.
This is despite the Senate never held a hearing or debate on these
provisions. It is imperative that Congress pass this much needed opioid
legislation without threatening natural botanicals and similar organics
that offer countless benefits to millions of Americans.
The Kratom Trade Association (KTA) is dedicated to the safe and
responsible use of Kratom botanical products in the U.S. KTA is
committed to regulatory compliance and will develop and promote use of
best practices and quality standards for the industry. KTA will support
Kratom research initiatives and conduct advocacy efforts to educate
policy makers and the public about the benefits of Kratom, as well as
dispelling common misconceptions. Visit www.kratomtrade.org
for more information.
