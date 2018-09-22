Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kratom Industry to Congress: Protect Safe, Natural Botanical Products and Consumer Choice in Pending Drug Legislation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 12:53am CEST

Millions relying on botanicals to manage their well-being are threatened by 11th hour addition of new language in House Bill directed at Synthetic Opioids

The Kratom Trade Association (KTA) urges Congress to reconcile the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018 (OCRA, S. 2680) with the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment (SUPPORT, H.R. 6) while resisting demands to add language from the “Stop the Importation and Trafficking of Synthetic Analogues” (SITSA) Act H.R. 2851, which could restrict access to natural botanical products such as Kratom, which millions of American consumers benefit from as an alternative to manage their own health and well-being.

SITSA is aimed at banning chemical cousins or “analogues” of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid responsible for thousands of overdose deaths that is increasingly appearing on the black market. It gives the Attorney General the power to list “a drug or substance” under a new schedule of controlled substances with “a chemical structure that is substantially similar to the chemical structure of a controlled substance in schedule I, II, III, IV, or V.”

Kratom is a natural botanical ingredient derived from the Mitragyna speciosa plant, part of the coffee family and has been used safely for decades in the United States. As currently written, SITSA could be used to ban Kratom, something the Drug Enforcement Administration tried unsuccessfully to do in 2016 when it inaccurately claimed it had “a high potential for abuse.” Kratom is not a dangerous opioid. It has helped millions of Americans improve their well-being.

Last week the Senate passed OCRA in a bipartisan vote of 99-1 to address America’s opioid crisis, but some in Congress appear to be holding this legislation hostage unless SITSA’s controversial provisions are added. This is despite the Senate never held a hearing or debate on these provisions. It is imperative that Congress pass this much needed opioid legislation without threatening natural botanicals and similar organics that offer countless benefits to millions of Americans.

The Kratom Trade Association (KTA) is dedicated to the safe and responsible use of Kratom botanical products in the U.S. KTA is committed to regulatory compliance and will develop and promote use of best practices and quality standards for the industry. KTA will support Kratom research initiatives and conduct advocacy efforts to educate policy makers and the public about the benefits of Kratom, as well as dispelling common misconceptions. Visit www.kratomtrade.org for more information.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:29aTERAGO : to Acquire Mobilexchange
AQ
01:17aBIG LOTS : to relocate Westchester store
AQ
01:17aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PM
AC
01:13aSKECHERS USA INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. - SKX
AC
01:10aGCC Notice Regarding Large Stock Trading Volumes Today
GL
01:09aJOHN WILEY & SONS : European Academy of Cancer Sciences Issues Position Paper to Improve Cancer Research and Care
PU
01:09aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Announces Results of Esketamine Nasal Spray Phase 3 Study in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression
PU
01:09aNEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nevro Corporation - NVRO
AC
01:08aSINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. - SBGI
AC
01:05aCredo Mixed-Signal DSPs showcased in 100G & 400G Optical Modules at ECOC
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Adviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
2MEXICO WILL SEEK DEAL WITH CANADA IF NAFTA TALKS FAIL: Lopez Obrador
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Receipt of payment of the 2nd phase of the ..
4UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC : COSERFI S.R.L.: Early Warning Report
5SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Compa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.