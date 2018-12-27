Kratom Trade Association: Industry is Prepared to Work with Georgia Lawmakers on Manufacturing, Labeling and Age Oversight of Kratom

On the eve of a planned Georgia General Assembly House study committee
meeting, the Kratom Trade Association (KTA), the registered non-profit
representing kratom manufacturers, distributors and retailers, said that
it is reaching out to state lawmakers to directly resolve their concerns
about kratom, the natural, coffee-like herb associated with better
health and well-being.
This week, KTA is contacting key Georgia lawmakers to convey the views
of the kratom industry and its willingness to work with the state
lawmakers. A hearing of the Georgia House Study Committee on the Risks
Associated with Kratom is set for tomorrow (December 28th)
at 11 a.m. in the Coverdell Legislative Office Building, Room 606.
KTA organizer Eduardo Brambila said: “Kratom has been available for
decades in the U.S. and Georgia. Hundreds of thousands of
consumers use it safely every day. Based on all evidence
currently available, the KTA sees no medical, scientific and/or legal
reason for prohibiting the distribution, sale or consumption of kratom
in Georgia. We strongly encourage state lawmakers to review all
the fact-based information that is available, and we believe they will
come to the same conclusion. The research on natural kratom has
had significant advancement recently and demonstrates the value of the
plant and its low abuse potential. Additionally, recent developments
(e.g., legalization in Thailand) point to wider and wider acceptance of
kratom.”
Brambila added: “We welcome the fact that kratom consumers have
spoken out on this issue, but it appears that about 90 percent of the
issues that Georgia lawmakers are considering are actually about the
manufacturing, distribution, and retailing of kratom. Those
issues can only be resolved by involving the trade group that represents
the industry. That is why the KTA is ready to support Georgia and
work with local businesses and regulators. Our hope and expectation is
to play a central role in making sure that this situation is resolved to
the satisfaction of all responsible parties. It's the duty and
responsibility of our nonprofit trade association to provide guidance
and resources to those working with kratom to assure consumers receive
the best quality manufactured products available.”
Brambila said that the KTA is willing to work with Georgia lawmakers to
implement an effective regulatory system as it relates to kratom. He
noted:
-
The industry favors banning and prohibiting all adulterated versions
of kratom. KTA supports the sale to consumers of only natural kratom
products.
-
The Kratom Trade Association is also willing to work with Georgia
lawmakers to have age restrictions on the sale of natural kratom. KTA
has supported limiting access to kratom only to adults.
-
Labeling requirements are another topic that the Kratom Trade
Association is prepared to hash out with state lawmakers. KTA already
has labeling guidelines and will work with the kratom industry to
address specific Georgia requirements.
-
Georgia lawmakers should be sensitive to the fact that the state is a
major hub of the U.S. kratom industry. Georgia is one of the top five
states for kratom manufacturing and distribution, which means that the
industry is a major employer and taxpayer in the state. Nothing would
be gained – and much would be lost – by sending those jobs and tax
revenues to other states.
The Kratom Trade Association already requires adherence with approved
Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) as a condition for membership in the
organization. GMP is designed to ensure both the purity of a product and
to prevent risk of contamination that can result in salmonella and other
illnesses. As the industry’s sole registered trade group, KTA is working
to have its GMP program adopted and used on an industry wide basis.
For an overview of the philosophy and important work of the Kratom Trade
Association, go to https://kratomtrade.org/press-releases/.
ABOUT THE KRATOM TRADE ASSOCIATION
The Kratom Trade Association is dedicated to the safe and
responsible use of kratom botanical products in the U.S. KTA is
committed to regulatory compliance and will develop and promote use of
best practices and quality standards for the industry. KTA will support
kratom research initiatives and conduct advocacy efforts to educate
policy makers and the public about the benefits of kratom, as well as
dispelling common misconceptions. Visit www.kratomtrade.org
for more information.
