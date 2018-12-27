Kratom Trade Association: Industry is Prepared to Work with Georgia Lawmakers on Manufacturing, Labeling and Age Oversight of Kratom

The Trade Group for Kratom Now Reaching Out to Key Lawmakers in Georgia; "90 Percent of Issues" Will Require Involving Manufacturing, Distributors and Retailers in Georgia Process

On the eve of a planned Georgia General Assembly House study committee meeting, the Kratom Trade Association (KTA), the registered non-profit representing kratom manufacturers, distributors and retailers, said that it is reaching out to state lawmakers to directly resolve their concerns about kratom, the natural, coffee-like herb associated with better health and well-being.

This week, KTA is contacting key Georgia lawmakers to convey the views of the kratom industry and its willingness to work with the state lawmakers. A hearing of the Georgia House Study Committee on the Risks Associated with Kratom is set for tomorrow (December 28th) at 11 a.m. in the Coverdell Legislative Office Building, Room 606.

KTA organizer Eduardo Brambila said: “Kratom has been available for decades in the U.S. and Georgia. Hundreds of thousands of consumers use it safely every day. Based on all evidence currently available, the KTA sees no medical, scientific and/or legal reason for prohibiting the distribution, sale or consumption of kratom in Georgia. We strongly encourage state lawmakers to review all the fact-based information that is available, and we believe they will come to the same conclusion. The research on natural kratom has had significant advancement recently and demonstrates the value of the plant and its low abuse potential. Additionally, recent developments (e.g., legalization in Thailand) point to wider and wider acceptance of kratom.”

Brambila added: “We welcome the fact that kratom consumers have spoken out on this issue, but it appears that about 90 percent of the issues that Georgia lawmakers are considering are actually about the manufacturing, distribution, and retailing of kratom. Those issues can only be resolved by involving the trade group that represents the industry. That is why the KTA is ready to support Georgia and work with local businesses and regulators. Our hope and expectation is to play a central role in making sure that this situation is resolved to the satisfaction of all responsible parties. It's the duty and responsibility of our nonprofit trade association to provide guidance and resources to those working with kratom to assure consumers receive the best quality manufactured products available.”

Brambila said that the KTA is willing to work with Georgia lawmakers to implement an effective regulatory system as it relates to kratom. He noted:

The industry favors banning and prohibiting all adulterated versions of kratom. KTA supports the sale to consumers of only natural kratom products.

The Kratom Trade Association is also willing to work with Georgia lawmakers to have age restrictions on the sale of natural kratom. KTA has supported limiting access to kratom only to adults.

Labeling requirements are another topic that the Kratom Trade Association is prepared to hash out with state lawmakers. KTA already has labeling guidelines and will work with the kratom industry to address specific Georgia requirements.

Georgia lawmakers should be sensitive to the fact that the state is a major hub of the U.S. kratom industry. Georgia is one of the top five states for kratom manufacturing and distribution, which means that the industry is a major employer and taxpayer in the state. Nothing would be gained – and much would be lost – by sending those jobs and tax revenues to other states.

The Kratom Trade Association already requires adherence with approved Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) as a condition for membership in the organization. GMP is designed to ensure both the purity of a product and to prevent risk of contamination that can result in salmonella and other illnesses. As the industry’s sole registered trade group, KTA is working to have its GMP program adopted and used on an industry wide basis.

For an overview of the philosophy and important work of the Kratom Trade Association, go to https://kratomtrade.org/press-releases/.

ABOUT THE KRATOM TRADE ASSOCIATION

The Kratom Trade Association is dedicated to the safe and responsible use of kratom botanical products in the U.S. KTA is committed to regulatory compliance and will develop and promote use of best practices and quality standards for the industry. KTA will support kratom research initiatives and conduct advocacy efforts to educate policy makers and the public about the benefits of kratom, as well as dispelling common misconceptions. Visit www.kratomtrade.org for more information.

