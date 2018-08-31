Kresta : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement

31 August 2018

Kresta Holdings Limited (ASX: KRS) - Suspension from Official Quotation

The securities of Kresta Holdings Limited ('KRS') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of KRS, pending the release of an announcement.

Anjuli Sinniah

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

