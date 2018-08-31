Kresta : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
31 August 2018
Kresta Holdings Limited (ASX: KRS) - Suspension from Official Quotation
The securities of Kresta Holdings Limited ('KRS') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of KRS, pending the release of an announcement.
