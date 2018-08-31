Log in
Kresta : Suspension from Official Quotation

08/31/2018 | 04:52am CEST

Market Announcement

31 August 2018

Kresta Holdings Limited (ASX: KRS) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Kresta Holdings Limited ('KRS') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of KRS, pending the release of an announcement.

Issued by

Anjuli Sinniah

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

31 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Kresta Holdings Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 02:51:01 UTC
