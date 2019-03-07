Krispy Kreme Doughnuts :' Green O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts Return for St. Patrick's Day Weekend, with Chance for FREE Doughnuts for a Year

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will turn its Original Glazed® doughnut green
(again!) and reward thousands of fans with FREE doughnuts for a year
during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebration.
March 15-17, fans can celebrate with Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts and the chance to win a Golden Dozen Pass worth FREE doughnuts through St. Patrick’s Day 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its popular “O’riginal” Glazed
doughnut, a St. Patrick’s Day twist on the brand’s iconic doughnut with
specially formulated green dough. The doughnut will be available
throughout the three-day celebration, Friday-Sunday, March 15-17 at
participating shops in the U.S.
The fun doesn’t end there. For the first time, thousands of lucky Krispy
Kreme fans will win a “Golden Dozen Pass” worth FREE Original Glazed®
doughnuts for a year – one dozen per month through St. Patrick’s Day
2020. Multiple customers will win a Golden Dozen Pass each day at every
participating shop.
“What could be better than a green O’riginal Glazed doughnut? Not much.
But FREE Original Glazed® doughnuts for a year might do the
trick. Stop by and maybe you’ll end up with both,” said Dave Skena,
Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
To find a participating shop near you and review giveaway terms and
conditions, visit www.krispykreme.com/stpatricksday.
Can’t make it to a Krispy Kreme shop? See giveaway terms and
conditions on how to enter to win a Golden Dozen Pass via mail. Don’t
forget to share your excitement for the O’riginal Glazed doughnut and
Krispy Kreme’s Golden Dozen Pass with friends by using the hashtag
#KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.
About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of
premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed®
doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has
offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it
was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising
program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise
millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can
be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant
stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33
countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com,
or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme,
and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005078/en/