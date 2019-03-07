Krispy Kreme Doughnuts :' Green O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts Return for St. Patrick's Day Weekend, with Chance for FREE Doughnuts for a Year

All weekend, March 15-17, fans can celebrate with Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts and the chance to win a Golden Dozen Pass worth FREE doughnuts through St. Patrick’s Day 2020

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will turn its Original Glazed® doughnut green (again!) and reward thousands of fans with FREE doughnuts for a year during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebration.

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its popular “O’riginal” Glazed doughnut, a St. Patrick’s Day twist on the brand’s iconic doughnut with specially formulated green dough. The doughnut will be available throughout the three-day celebration, Friday-Sunday, March 15-17 at participating shops in the U.S.

The fun doesn’t end there. For the first time, thousands of lucky Krispy Kreme fans will win a “Golden Dozen Pass” worth FREE Original Glazed® doughnuts for a year – one dozen per month through St. Patrick’s Day 2020. Multiple customers will win a Golden Dozen Pass each day at every participating shop.

“What could be better than a green O’riginal Glazed doughnut? Not much. But FREE Original Glazed® doughnuts for a year might do the trick. Stop by and maybe you’ll end up with both,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

To find a participating shop near you and review giveaway terms and conditions, visit www.krispykreme.com/stpatricksday. Can’t make it to a Krispy Kreme shop? See giveaway terms and conditions on how to enter to win a Golden Dozen Pass via mail. Don’t forget to share your excitement for the O’riginal Glazed doughnut and Krispy Kreme’s Golden Dozen Pass with friends by using the hashtag #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

