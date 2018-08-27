Kristi Noem : Noem Statement on U.S.-Mexico Trade Negotiations

Rep. Kristi Noem today released the following statement following President Donald Trump's announcement of a preliminary agreement with Mexico on North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiations:
'South Dakota producers grow the world's best corn, soybeans, livestock, and small grains, and they deserve to be able to trade those goods in a fair, open, and competitive marketplace. President Trump's announcement today is encouraging. I'm hopeful it is a first step in driving Canada to the table and once again offering South Dakota producers greater certainty in trade.'
Noem is a member of the Ways & Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade issues in the U.S. House of Representatives.
According to the White House, the U.S.-Mexico pact includes:
-
Continuation of zero tariffs on agricultural products;
-
New standards for agricultural biotechnology;
-
Improved transparency and non-discriminatory treatments for agricultural product standards;
-
Enhanced rules for science-based sanitary and phytosanitary measures; and
-
New disciplines on geographical indications and common names for cheeses, among other things.
Disclaimer
Kristi Noem published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 20:36:04 UTC