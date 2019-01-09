Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kristin Frank Joins Cornerstone Capital Group Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:27pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Group ("Cornerstone"), an SEC-registered investment advisor that pursues financial returns alongside social impact by incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) analysis into portfolio design, today announced the appointment of Kristin Frank to its Board of Directors. Frank, recently named President and Board Director at AdPredictive, a software company delivering the industry's first outcomes-driven customer marketing intelligence platform, is a highly seasoned industry thought leader and transformational executive who brings with her more than 20 years of global business experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Cornerstone Capital Group)

"We are absolutely delighted to have Kristin Frank joining our Board. Kristin's exceptional leadership in the media industry, her deep expertise in digital media, and her innovative excellence in technology and distribution will add tremendous value to our organization," said Erika Karp, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone. "At Cornerstone, as we strive to optimize both financial and social impact, we know that Kristin will set a high bar for the stewardship and scaling of the company."

Frank has built, transformed, led and scaled successful businesses. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer at MTV where she managed revenue, strategy, and operations for a $1.8B portfolio. She spearheaded the brand's turnaround, brand reinvention, digital innovation, and market growth.

"I am honored to join Cornerstone's Board of Directors and be part of its mission to integrate sustainable finance across the capital markets," stated Frank. "This is an exciting time to join Cornerstone, as it continues to stand out by demonstrating an incredible commitment to impact investing and sustainability."

Previously, Frank was EVP at Viacom Music and Entertainment Connected Content Division, where she doubled revenue by transforming consumer product, data, engineering and content. Prior to this position, Frank was General Manager for MTV and VH1 Digital where she doubled traffic to its digital platforms. She also acted as Chief Operating Officer of LOGO TV where she launched and built a powerful new media business.

Additionally, Frank serves on the Board of Directors of Brightcove, and Gaia. She also served on the Board of Gaiam and completed its sale to Sequential Brands in 2016. Frank was recognized by Variety as one of the most powerful women in cable and top women in digital.

About Cornerstone 

Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Capital Group is a financial services firm based in New York. The mission of the firm is to optimize financial performance and social impact through rigorous research and the systematic integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into portfolio design. In offering investment advisory and strategic consulting services, Cornerstone works with individuals, family offices, foundations and endowments, corporations and other financial services providers, and promotes new research in the field of ESG analysis.  

Contact: 

Betsy Emerson 
646-930-4257 
Betsy.emerson@cornerstonecapinc.com  

Or 

Jesse Tron 
M Group Strategic Communications 
jtron@mgroupsc.com 
646-427-8516 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kristin-frank-joins-cornerstone-capital-group-board-of-directors-300775784.html

SOURCE Cornerstone Capital Group


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Sogou Inc. and Certain Officers – SOGO
GL
02:11pWEST VILLAGES FLORIDA : Ranks Fourth in U.S. Master-Planned Communities
BU
02:10pVW, Ford to reveal deeper alliance next week - sources
RE
02:10pKARSA OY : Secures Aviation Security Expert, Mark Laustra, for Its Board of Directors
BU
02:09pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Connecticut Avenue Securities Receive NAIC Designations for the 2018 Filing Year
PU
02:09pVW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK : sources
RE
02:09pAM BEST : Revises Outlooks to Negative for Florida Family Insurance Company and Its Subsidiary
BU
02:09pHausfeld Promotes Three Associates to Partnership in the U.S.
GL
02:07pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR XPO, TDOC AND XRAY : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
02:06pFACTSET RESEARCH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.