Kristin Frank Joins Cornerstone Capital Group Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Group ("Cornerstone"), an SEC-registered investment advisor that pursues financial returns alongside social impact by incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) analysis into portfolio design, today announced the appointment of Kristin Frank to its Board of Directors. Frank, recently named President and Board Director at AdPredictive, a software company delivering the industry's first outcomes-driven customer marketing intelligence platform, is a highly seasoned industry thought leader and transformational executive who brings with her more than 20 years of global business experience.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Kristin Frank joining our Board. Kristin's exceptional leadership in the media industry, her deep expertise in digital media, and her innovative excellence in technology and distribution will add tremendous value to our organization," said Erika Karp, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone. "At Cornerstone, as we strive to optimize both financial and social impact, we know that Kristin will set a high bar for the stewardship and scaling of the company."

Frank has built, transformed, led and scaled successful businesses. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer at MTV where she managed revenue, strategy, and operations for a $1.8B portfolio. She spearheaded the brand's turnaround, brand reinvention, digital innovation, and market growth.

"I am honored to join Cornerstone's Board of Directors and be part of its mission to integrate sustainable finance across the capital markets," stated Frank. "This is an exciting time to join Cornerstone, as it continues to stand out by demonstrating an incredible commitment to impact investing and sustainability."

Previously, Frank was EVP at Viacom Music and Entertainment Connected Content Division, where she doubled revenue by transforming consumer product, data, engineering and content. Prior to this position, Frank was General Manager for MTV and VH1 Digital where she doubled traffic to its digital platforms. She also acted as Chief Operating Officer of LOGO TV where she launched and built a powerful new media business.

Additionally, Frank serves on the Board of Directors of Brightcove, and Gaia. She also served on the Board of Gaiam and completed its sale to Sequential Brands in 2016. Frank was recognized by Variety as one of the most powerful women in cable and top women in digital.

Founded in 2013, Cornerstone Capital Group is a financial services firm based in New York. The mission of the firm is to optimize financial performance and social impact through rigorous research and the systematic integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into portfolio design. In offering investment advisory and strategic consulting services, Cornerstone works with individuals, family offices, foundations and endowments, corporations and other financial services providers, and promotes new research in the field of ESG analysis.

