Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kristin Guillory named President of Cleco Cajun

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

PINEVILLE, La., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of managers of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC ("Cleco") announced Kristin Guillory as the new president of Cleco Cajun LLC.

K. Guillory

Guillory boasts a 15 year Cleco career and most recently served as treasurer of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC.  Career highlights include working with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to finalize the $1.0 billion acquisition of NRG South Central Generating, a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc. and financing both the Cleco Cajun acquisition in 2019, as well as the 2016 privatization of Cleco Corporation.

Prior to joining the corporate finance team at Cleco, Kristin served as the director of financial analysis at Cleco Midstream where she worked to monetize unregulated assets and long-term contracts.

"Kristin's previous experience with Cleco's unregulated business, as well as her close work with Cleco operations has prepared her for success in this new role," said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC.  "On behalf of the board and our executive leadership team, we are confident that Kristin will not only ensure we uphold the financial integrity of Cleco Cajun, but also strengthen the business."

Guillory earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of LouisianaLafayette, as well as holds both designations of Chartered Financial Analyst and Louisiana CPA.  Additionally, Guillory serves as Chairman of the Board for Fire District 18 in Lecompte, La. 

"I am excited for the opportunity to once again work in the unregulated utility business," said Guillory.  "More importantly, as a native Louisianan, I look forward to building relationships with our Louisiana cooperative customers and supporting them with economic development and growth opportunities across our state."

Guillory will assume her new role effective immediately. 

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,310 MWs and serves approximately 290,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi.  Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, five wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility.  For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com

Media Contact
Jennifer Cahill
318-484-7411              

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kristin-guillory-named-president-of-cleco-cajun-300923451.html

SOURCE Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pBOEING : May Face EU Antitrust Investigation Over Embraer, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
02:42pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : New integrated point-of-load regulator increases efficiency for high-density applications
PU
02:41pNEW BAIN & COMPANY RESEARCH : Five 'No Regret' Marketing Launch Moves Can Deliver Up To Two Times Higher Revenue Growth
PR
02:41pARION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:40pOPTOMEC : Showcases Production Systems for the Repair of Gas Turbine Engine Components at Asia-Pac's Premier MRO Conference
BU
02:39pALPHABET : Digital Publishers Team Up to Compete for More Video Ad Dollars
DJ
02:38pCREDIT SUISSE : Launches Probe Into Surveillance of Top Executive
DJ
02:37pPAYCHEX : Honored for Excellence in Health and Well-being
PU
02:37pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pTalonvest Negotiates $123 Million Financing Secured by 22 Property Storage Portfolio
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group