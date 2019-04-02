Kristine Stratton Selected as New President and CEO of the National Recreation and Park Association

Ashburn, Virginia, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) today announced the selection of Kristine Stratton as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the organization. Stratton, who currently serves as senior vice president of operations at Earthjustice, will begin her new role as NRPA president and CEO June 5.



“On behalf of the entire NRPA board and staff, I want to congratulate Kristine and welcome her as the next president and CEO of NRPA,” said Jack Kardys, chair of the NRPA Board of Directors. “Her wealth of experience in nonprofit management, coupled with her passion for environmental justice issues and strategic planning, makes her the perfect candidate for this position. We look forward to working with her to further advance our organizational goals and mission.”



A staunch advocate for environmental conservation and equity issues, Stratton believes strongly in NRPA’s mission. Her belief that everyone has the right to clean water and a healthy environment aligns well with NRPA’s vision that everyone deserves a great park. Stratton will draw on her rural Maine roots and years of work in the environmental movement in cities across the country to advance NRPA’s mission.



“I am truly honored and excited to join NRPA,” said Kristine Stratton. “Parks and recreation centers are the lifeblood of communities throughout this country. Advocating alongside the thousands of professionals who make these critical places stronger every day is a dream come true.”



Prior to her role as senior vice president of operations at Earthjustice, located in San Francisco, California, Stratton served as the executive director of Waterkeeper Alliance in New York, New York, and before that she was vice president of operations at the Conservation Law Foundation in Boston, Massachusetts. She also served in several administrative and senior management roles at WGBH Educational Foundation, a public broadcasting station, in Boston, Massachusetts. Stratton holds a Master of Arts degree in environmental policy and planning from Tufts University and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Boston University.



Stratton will replace NRPA’s current President and CEO, Barbara Tulipane, CAE, who announced her retirement in June 2018. Tulipane, a lifelong champion of parks and recreation, experienced great success during her 10-year tenure. Under her leadership, NRPA’s revenue doubled, membership increased from 17,000 to 60,000, and NRPA adopted the three strategic pillars of conservation, health and wellness, and social equity.



“The future for NRPA looks bright,” said Barbara Tulipane, CAE, NRPA president and CEO. “Our members have much to look forward to under Kristine’s leadership.”



Tulipane will remain in her current position until Stratton is onboard June 5.



About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.

