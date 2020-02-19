Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kroger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 10:27pm EST

Summary

Company Announcement Date:February 19, 2020FDA Publish Date:February 19, 2020Product Type:Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared milk

Company Name:Saratoga Potato Chips, LLCBrand Name:Product Description:

Product Description

Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips

Company Announcement

Saratoga Potato Chips, llc of Fort Wayne, Indiana is recalling 140 cases of Kroger Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips 17 oz (UPC 0111100320101) with the specific lot code BEST If Used By MAY 12 20 2b5 time stamped 18:50 to 20:55, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk allergen run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed in Kroger stores in Michigan state, Mariano's stores, and Roundy's stores in Illinois state & Wisconsin state. It reached consumers through retail stores.

The product comes in a 17 oz bag marked with the lot code 'BEST If Used By MAY 12 20 2b5' time stamped 18:50 to 20:55, on the top right corner of the front of the bag. A total of 140 cases were affected.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The issue was discovered when some consumers reported finding cheddar cheese flavored chips in the Bag of Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips 17 oz (UPC 0111100320101) with the specific lot code BEST If Used By MAY 12 20 2b5 time stamped 18:50 to 20:55. Saratoga Potato Chips conducted an investigation which indicated that the problem was caused by an isolated incident of human error.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Kroger Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips product may dispose of it or return it to their local Kroger, Mariano's, Roundy's stores for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Saratoga Potato Chips Customer Care at (905) 669-6072 x 227 during Mon-Fri, 8:00am - 5:00pm EST.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:Saratoga Potato Chips Customer Care 905-669-6072 x 227

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 03:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Strategic Investment by iSignthis Limited
AQ
11:28pKirkland Lake Gold Announces Value Enhancement Program, Increases 2020 Production Guidance and Grows Mineral Reserves
GL
11:27pAustralia's changing retail landscape in five charts
PU
11:19pJinsan Beverage Leads Development of Beauty and Health Beverage Market with Its Brand ‘Jejuttre'
BU
11:19pLENOVO : Delivers Record Setting Q3 Performance With All Time Revenue And PTI Highs
BU
11:17pAHRESTY : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
11:13pLENOVO : third quarter profit jumps 11% as shipments rise
RE
11:12pHYSAN DEVELOPMENT : Retirement of Director and Change in the Composition of Board Committee
PU
11:12pAHRESTY : Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
11:07pUNITY INVESTMENTS : Adjustments to share options as a result of the capital reorganization
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
2PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : 2019 Reserves Press Release
3UBS names ING boss Ralph Hamers as its new CEO
4China to take over HNA as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg
5ALAMOS GOLD INC. : Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group