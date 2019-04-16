Kroger® Introduces Don Lee Farms® Organic Plant-Based Burger, Now in Over 8,000 Locations

Don Lee Farms is announcing the introduction of its trailblazing Organic
Plant-Based Burger in nearly 2,000 Kroger® markets. The burgers will be
sold in the meat section at Kroger®, Ralphs®, Dillons®, King Soopers®,
Fry's®, QFC® and Fred Meyer®.
Donald Goodman, President, Don Lee Farms, said: “Working with Kroger®
has been a priority for us in our pursuit to expand to where our
customers want us to be. With the addition of Kroger®, we are bringing
the fastest growing burger of its kind to nearly 2,000 locations in the
United States. With both private label and branded, we are now in over
8,000 retail markets.”
The family-owned food company, named by Women’s Health® as one of the
best veggie burger brands, according to nutritionists, recently
announced distribution in Publix® and a global expansion into 15
countries in Europe, South America and the Caribbean.
The popular organic burgers will be available in Kroger® in May and are
currently available at Costco Wholesale®, Publix®, Wegmans®, HEB®,
Stater Bros®, Tops®, Stop & Shop® and markets across the United States.
Contact Don Lee Farms directly for availability in your area.
Organic Plant-Based Burger
The Don Lee Farms Organic Plant-Based Burger, made with a handful of
organic plant-based ingredients, sizzles on the grill just like raw
beef. The burger is organic, vegan, gluten-free and an excellent source
of plant-based protein. The fastest growing burger of its kind is the
only burger to qualify for USDA’s organic certification. VegNews®, the
world’s number one plant-based magazine, named Don Lee Farms' burger the
top news story of 2018.
Since its launch, Don Lee Farms has sold millions of the Organic
Plant-Based Burger to club stores, markets and on Amazon®'s Treasure
Truck. CookingLight® proclaimed, “when a new 'beefy' burger by Don Lee
Farms came to the market… we gamely decided to taste them against the
other beef-like veggie burgers. And we liked them. In a side by side
taste test, we preferred Don Lee Farms’ burgers.”
About Don Lee Farms
Established in California in 1982, Don Lee Farms is a family-owned food
manufacturer and leading national supplier of organic and conventional
food products. They are the leading national producer of organic veggie
burgers. Don Lee Farms produces plant-based and meat proteins for
retail, club, foodservice and school foodservice markets. Consumer
products and end items are sold at major retailers nationwide such as
Costco Wholesale®, Whole Foods Markets® and Walmart® under the Don Lee
Farms label, private brands and under brands of their partners. For more
information, visit www.DonLeeFarms.com or
follow Don Lee Farms on Facebook and Twitter, @DonLeeFarms.
