Kroger® Introduces Don Lee Farms® Organic Plant-Based Burger, Now in Over 8,000 Locations

Kroger®, the United States's largest supermarket chain by revenue, will be stocking Don Lee Farms® Organic Plant-Based Burger in the meat section.

Don Lee Farms is announcing the introduction of its trailblazing Organic Plant-Based Burger in nearly 2,000 Kroger® markets. The burgers will be sold in the meat section at Kroger®, Ralphs®, Dillons®, King Soopers®, Fry's®, QFC® and Fred Meyer®.

Don Lee Farms® Organic Plant-Based Burger

Donald Goodman, President, Don Lee Farms, said: “Working with Kroger® has been a priority for us in our pursuit to expand to where our customers want us to be. With the addition of Kroger®, we are bringing the fastest growing burger of its kind to nearly 2,000 locations in the United States. With both private label and branded, we are now in over 8,000 retail markets.”

The family-owned food company, named by Women’s Health® as one of the best veggie burger brands, according to nutritionists, recently announced distribution in Publix® and a global expansion into 15 countries in Europe, South America and the Caribbean.

The popular organic burgers will be available in Kroger® in May and are currently available at Costco Wholesale®, Publix®, Wegmans®, HEB®, Stater Bros®, Tops®, Stop & Shop® and markets across the United States. Contact Don Lee Farms directly for availability in your area.

Organic Plant-Based Burger

The Don Lee Farms Organic Plant-Based Burger, made with a handful of organic plant-based ingredients, sizzles on the grill just like raw beef. The burger is organic, vegan, gluten-free and an excellent source of plant-based protein. The fastest growing burger of its kind is the only burger to qualify for USDA’s organic certification. VegNews®, the world’s number one plant-based magazine, named Don Lee Farms' burger the top news story of 2018.

Since its launch, Don Lee Farms has sold millions of the Organic Plant-Based Burger to club stores, markets and on Amazon®'s Treasure Truck. CookingLight® proclaimed, “when a new 'beefy' burger by Don Lee Farms came to the market… we gamely decided to taste them against the other beef-like veggie burgers. And we liked them. In a side by side taste test, we preferred Don Lee Farms’ burgers.”

About Don Lee Farms

Established in California in 1982, Don Lee Farms is a family-owned food manufacturer and leading national supplier of organic and conventional food products. They are the leading national producer of organic veggie burgers. Don Lee Farms produces plant-based and meat proteins for retail, club, foodservice and school foodservice markets. Consumer products and end items are sold at major retailers nationwide such as Costco Wholesale®, Whole Foods Markets® and Walmart® under the Don Lee Farms label, private brands and under brands of their partners. For more information, visit www.DonLeeFarms.com or follow Don Lee Farms on Facebook and Twitter, @DonLeeFarms.

