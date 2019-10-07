Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kroger, Walgreens to stop sales of e-cigarettes amid U.S. vaping crackdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 06:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati

(Reuters) - Kroger Co and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Monday they would stop selling e-cigarettes at their stores, amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of the product and reports of lung disease and some deaths linked to vaping.

Their move comes weeks after Walmart Inc said it was pulling the plug on e-cigarette sales, citing growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty.

E-cigarettes and other vaping products have been linked to a mysterious lung illness that is reported to have led to 18 deaths as of last week, with the number of confirmed and probable cases of the condition exceeding 1,000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Kroger said it would discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at its stores and fuel centers after selling through its current inventory.

Walgreens said it had decided to stop selling e-cigarette products at its U.S. stores as the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health officials continue to examine the issue.

The drugstore chain, which earlier this year set a minimum age to sell tobacco products at 21 years, said the decision was also reflective of developing regulations in a growing number of states and municipalities.

New York and Michigan have already banned the sales of flavored vaping products, while the Trump administration has announced plans to remove all flavored e-cigarettes from store shelves as officials warned that sweet flavors had drawn millions of children into nicotine addiction.

Kroger operates more than 2,700 stores, including over 1,500 fuel stations, while Walgreens runs nearly 10,000 drugstores in the United States.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE -0.40% 52.76 Delayed Quote.-22.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:17pOREGON ARTS COMMISSION : 19 Oregon arts organizations receive Arts Learning grant awards
PU
06:14pSouthwest pilots sue Boeing over alleged lost wages from 737 MAX grounding
RE
06:05pTSX falls 0.17 percent to 16,421.82
RE
06:04pBillions of euros of EU funds misspent last year - auditors
RE
06:03pKroger, Walgreens to stop sales of e-cigarettes amid U.S. vaping crackdown
RE
06:02pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Two hundred farmers set to receive 50,000 coffee seedlings
PU
05:52pLAND O'LAKES : Editorial
PU
05:48pU.S. puts Hikvision, Chinese security bureaus on economic blacklist
RE
05:44pU.S. puts Hikvision, Chinese security bureaus on economic blacklist
RE
05:42pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Monthly Budget Review for September 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jitterbit Expands Presence in Asia Pacific Region
2ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. : Element Fleet Management Updates Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call
3ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SmileDirectClub Inc...
4Quentin Olde Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director
5UNIGOLD INC. : UNIGOLD : Sadly Announces the Passing of Daniel Danis, Director

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group