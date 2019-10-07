Log in
Kroger to discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at stores

10/07/2019 | 02:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati

(Reuters) - Kroger Co said on Monday it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores, making it the latest U.S. supermarket chain to take the step amid growing regulatory scrutiny of the product.

Last month, Walmart Inc told staff it will stop selling e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores, citing growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
KROGER 0.50% 24.895 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
WALMART INC. -0.58% 117.49 Delayed Quote.26.85%
