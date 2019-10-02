Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kroger to layoff several store employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 06:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati

(Reuters) - Kroger Co is looking to lay off several store employees holding middle management roles, amidst the supermarket chain's push to improve delivery and in-store technology to attract shoppers.

"As part of ongoing talent management, many store operating divisions are evaluating middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer," a Kroger spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

Over the past couple of years, Kroger has been expanding home delivery, curbside pickup and self-checkout services, apart from investing heavily in technology such as its recent deal with UK-based Ocado Group to speed up its delivery operations with robot-operated warehouses.

The spokesperson said store divisions operate independently but Kroger is taking steps to ensure it has the right talent in the right store leadership positions.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OCADO GROUP PLC -3.93% 1284.5 Delayed Quote.69.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:39pANDRUS ANDERSON : Files Lawsuit Against University of California Citing Lack of Concussion Protocol for Campus Cheerleaders
BU
07:38pCARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX : CDV) $17.6M Raised Through Exercise of Listed Options
AQ
07:37pXpresSpa Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
07:34pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN NAV as at 1/10/19 - $0.9962
PU
07:32pORGANOVO : Acknowledges Receipt of Proposal
AQ
07:32pOrganovo Acknowledges Receipt of Proposal
GL
07:30pJaxon Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
07:29pBRAVURA : signs deal with major fund administration outsourcer
PU
07:24pInvestors keep their faith in Hong Kong markets despite protests
RE
07:24pTesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on Airbus planes, French cheese, Scotch whisky
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs
5Kroger to layoff several store employees

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group