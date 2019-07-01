Kroll Expands Cyber Risk Solutions in Australia with the Addition of Enex Carbon Team

Regional leader and pioneer of Security Culture as a Service (SCaaS™) enhances resources in Australia and Asia Pacific, expands global cyber resiliency and incident response solutions

Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, a global leader in risk mitigation, investigations, compliance, cyber resilience, security and incident response solutions, today announced that it has expanded its cyber security offerings with the addition of Enex Carbon, a regional leader in cyber security management, governance and risk services and a pioneer of Security Culture as a Service (SCaaS™), based in Melbourne, Australia.

The deal marks Kroll’s initial foray into Australia, expanding local resources in Asia Pacific, which accounted for over one-third of the global number of cyber security events, according to a 2018 report. The region is at the center of a global growth trend thanks to innovation and technological advancement, driven by the State of Victoria’s goal of becoming the “cyber security capital of Australia.” The Enex Carbon team will join Kroll’s Cyber Risk practice and will be led by Managing Director and Asia Pacific leader Paul Jackson, based in Hong Kong.

Enex Carbon’s expertise and proprietary technology also broadens the scope and scalability of Kroll’s offerings, particularly as they align with Kroll’s vision of providing clients with end-to-end cyber resiliency solutions, from detection and response to remediation, restoration and hardening.

“Organizations that build and reinforce strong cyber security cultures are better positioned to not only mitigate cyberattacks, but also to respond and recover more quickly when incidents happen,” said Jason Smolanoff, Senior Managing Director and Global Cyber Risk Practice Leader for Kroll. “Enex Carbon’s proven strategies for motivating employees at all levels to get behind their firms’ security programs and digital transformations dovetail perfectly with Kroll’s proactive cyber resiliency services and will enhance our ability to scale them for clients of all sizes.”

Enex Carbon brings significant experience serving a diverse clientele across Australia, Europe and Asia, including top ASX 200 organizations and enterprises. The firm’s SCaaS offering reflects its core focus on the “human factor” of cyber risk and commitment to helping businesses move from a check-the-box, compliance-based security awareness approach to one that improves an organization’s cyber risk maturity at a foundational level through individual and overall cultural change. Enex Carbon principals also have substantial expertise in cyber security governance and management initiatives.

“Our team is excited to be joining Kroll, not only because our clients will now have access to Kroll’s global reach and end-to-end cyber risk management capabilities, but also for the opportunity to assist Kroll’s clients with our proven approach,” says Mark Jones, Enex Carbon’s former CEO. “Even the most sophisticated cyber security programs can be vulnerable to online and digital threats if management and employees aren’t engaged and supportive, so we look forward to helping clients bolster their core defenses and resiliency.”

“On behalf of all of us here in Asia Pacific and Kroll enterprise-wide, I am thrilled to welcome the Enex Carbon team,” said Paul Jackson. “As a dynamic global hub of financial, industrial and other commercial interests, the entire Asia Pacific region, including Australia, has become a prime target for cybercriminals. Our expanded cyber security expertise positions us well to help clients of all sizes in the region, from small businesses to multinational enterprises, successfully meeting the challenges of today’s rapidly shifting digital threats.”

About Kroll

Kroll is the leading global provider of risk solutions. For more than 45 years, Kroll has helped clients make confident risk management decisions about people, assets, operations and security through a wide range of investigations, cyber security, due diligence and compliance, physical and operational security, and data and information management services. For more information, visit www.kroll.com.

Duff & Phelps is the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, investigations, disputes, cyber security, compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues. We work with clients across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations and people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, our firm has nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.duffandphelps.com.

