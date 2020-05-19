Kronos Bio Expands Clinical Team with the Appointment of Zung To as Vice President, Clinical Operations

Kronos Bio, Inc., dedicated to drugging transcriptional regulatory networks in cancer, announced expansion to its clinical development team with the appointment of Zung To as Vice President, Clinical Operations. In this new position, Mr. To will assist in defining developmental strategy, guiding clinical protocol design and study conduct. He will report to Jorge DiMartino M.D., Ph.D., the company’s Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Clinical Development.

“We are very pleased to continue to attract cross functional innovators in biotechnology as we prepare to become a clinical stage company,” said Dr. DiMartino. “Zung will play a vital role in overseeing our clinical operations and be instrumental as our product candidates move through stages of development.”

Mr. To has over 25 years of biotechnology drug development experience with a focus on innovative clinical operations. He joins Kronos from Jazz Pharmaceuticals where, as Vice President of Development Operations, he managed clinical operations, data management, and vendor alliance management, focused on neuroscience and oncology. Prior to that, Mr. To was Senior Director of Clinical Operations and BioOncology Therapeutic Area Head at Genentech where he oversaw clinical operations for the Early Development oncology portfolio.

Mr. To received a B.S. in biological sciences from the University of California, Davis.

