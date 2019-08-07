Kronos Bio Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Addition of Roger D. Kornberg, Ph.D.

Kronos Bio, Inc., a Two River portfolio company, today announced the appointment of Roger D. Kornberg, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Kornberg, a renowned biochemist, is Winzer Professor in Medicine in the Department of Structural Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2006 for his studies of the molecular basis of eukaryotic transcription, the process by which DNA is copied to RNA.

“Dr. Kornberg’s scientific expertise will be invaluable as Kronos Bio advances its cutting-edge Small Molecule Microarray platform with the goal of discovering bioactive molecules against targets in oncology that historically have been considered ‘undruggable,’” said Owen Witte, M.D., chairman of the Kronos Bio SAB. “The addition of Dr. Kornberg to the Kronos Scientific Advisory Board strengthens an already accomplished group of scientific leaders who are experts in fields ranging from cancer biology and epigenetics to immunotherapy and personalized cancer therapies.”

“We are very excited to have Dr. Kornberg join our Scientific Advisory Board as we seek to enhance our discovery expertise,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kronos. “Dr. Kornberg is widely respected visionary in our industry and as a fellow chemist, someone I hold in high regard. I look forward to leveraging his scientific counsel to advance potential therapies for patients.”

Dr. Kornberg has been a member of the faculty of Stanford University since 1972. Prior to that, he was a professor at Harvard Medical School. He was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 1993 and is the recipient of several awards, including the 2001 Welch Prize, the highest award granted in the field of chemistry in the United States, and the 2002 Leopold Mayer Prize, the highest award granted in the field of biomedical sciences from the French Academy of Sciences. He earned a B.S. in chemistry from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Stanford University. He was a postdoctoral fellow and member of the scientific staff at the Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England, where he discovered the nucleosome, the basic unit of DNA coiling in chromosomes. Dr. Kornberg holds honorary degrees from universities in Europe and Israel, including the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, where he is currently a visiting professor.

Kronos Scientific Advisory Board

Owen Witte, M.D . (Chair) – University Professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); David Saxon Presidential Chair in Developmental Immunology, UCLA; Director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research, UCLA

. – University Professor of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA); David Saxon Presidential Chair in Developmental Immunology, UCLA; Director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research, UCLA Myles Brown, M.D. – Director, Center for Functional Cancer Epigenetics, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Emil Frei III Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

– Director, Center for Functional Cancer Epigenetics, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Emil Frei III Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School David Chang, M.D., Ph.D. – President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

– President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Robert Eisenman, Ph.D. – Member, Basic Sciences Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Affiliate Professor of Biochemistry, University of Washington School of Medicine

– Member, Basic Sciences Division, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Affiliate Professor of Biochemistry, University of Washington School of Medicine Angela Koehler, Ph.D. – Associate Professor, Department of Biological Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); Intramural Member, David H. Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, MIT; Member, MIT Center for Cancer Precision Medicine; Associate Member, Broad Institute

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery and development of first-in-class therapies that modulate historically undruggable targets. We leverage deep capabilities in high-throughput small molecule microarrays, targeted protein degradation, and cancer biology in order to identify potent and selective compounds against transcription factors and other central drivers of oncogenic signaling.

For more information, please visit www.kronosbio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005228/en/