Kronos Celebrated for Groundbreaking Cloud Transformation and Culture of Continuous Innovation

As a result of its multi-year transformation from a leading on-premise software provider into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) powerhouse and the revolutionary launch of Workforce Dimensions, Kronos Incorporated today announced it was named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company. On the heels of this honor, Kronos also released an eBook to guide other organizations along their own transformation and innovation journeys.
News Facts
-
Kronos was named as one of the inaugural Top 50 Best Workplaces for Innovators in the world by Fast Company for reinventing its core business in anticipation of future customer needs and encouraging innovation at every level of the organization, culminating in the delivery of Workforce Dimensions, the award-winning, next-generation workforce management solution.
-
Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2019 Best Workplaces for Innovators showcases organizations around the world from a variety of industries, including biotech, consumer packaged goods, financial services, software, cybersecurity, and engineering.
-
In addition to this prestigious honor, Kronos is the focus of a Fast Company feature, “Fostering Innovation by Empowering the Modern Workforce,” which reveals how the award-winning WorkInspired Kronos culture utilizes trust, transparency, and the ability to fail fast to drive continuous innovation.
-
Kronos is also featured in a short film, “Disruption from Within,” produced by the Washington Post Brand Studio, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of how the company quietly incubated Workforce Dimensions, the first cloud-native, mobile-first workforce management suite powered by artificial intelligence.
-
Workforce Dimensions development began in 2013 as the codename Project Falcon, an internal start-up located 25 miles from Kronos headquarters, tasked with reshaping the future of workforce management.
-
The Project Falcon team was given 12 months to accomplish one goal: develop the framework for an entirely new solution unlike anything before that would effectively put Kronos, as it existed, “out of business” before someone else could.
-
In his book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work,” Kronos CEO Aron Ain devotes an entire chapter, titled “Put Yourself Out of Business,” to the five-year journey of Project Falcon.
-
In response to the tremendous interest in and uniqueness of the Kronos transformation, the company recently published an eBook, “Making the 5HIFT: How Kronos Transformed from a Licensed Software Business to a SaaS Powerhouse.”
-
“Make the 5HIFT” details how Kronos created an internal transformation management office (TMO) to guide the company’s global workforce through the seismic change management initiative that touched every corner of the business. It charts the full transformation journey: the company’s product course and subsequent culture shift; measurement against metrics of success; and recommendations for other organizations looking to follow the same trajectory.
-
Lisa Pratt, vice president of customer engagement marketing, was named a Top 10 Innovator of the 2018 by Great Place to Work for her role in the TMO and her customer-first work during the company’s business transformation.
Supporting Quotes
-
James Welch, chief product officer, Kronos
“Innovation is a core tenant of the Kronos culture, and over the past four decades, we have continued to reinvent ourselves and our products in order to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Inspired by our customer-first culture, Kronites across the globe are empowered each and every day to break the mold and advance how organizations engage their own employees.”
Supporting Resources
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005586/en/