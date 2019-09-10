Kronos Celebrated for Groundbreaking Cloud Transformation and Culture of Continuous Innovation

Evolution of Workforce Dimensions Snags Top Honors from Fast Company, Featured in Short Film from Washington Post Brand Studios

As a result of its multi-year transformation from a leading on-premise software provider into a software-as-a-service (SaaS) powerhouse and the revolutionary launch of Workforce Dimensions, Kronos Incorporated today announced it was named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company. On the heels of this honor, Kronos also released an eBook to guide other organizations along their own transformation and innovation journeys.

“Innovation is a core tenant of the Kronos culture, and over the past four decades, we have continued to reinvent ourselves and our products in order to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Inspired by our customer-first culture, Kronites across the globe are empowered each and every day to break the mold and advance how organizations engage their own employees.”

