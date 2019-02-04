Kronos Enjoys Strong First Quarter Results Led by HCM Momentum and Stellar Workforce Dimensions Adoption

Kronos Incorporated today announced financial results, company advancements, and customer successes for the first quarter of Fiscal 2019. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings increased 24 percent with total revenue for the quarter approaching $350 million.

“Following the strong momentum of closing the best quarter in the best year in company history, we had an exciting start to Fiscal 2019,” said Aron Ain, Kronos chief executive officer. “We continue to heavily invest in our future – from aggressively growing our human capital management (HCM) presence and riding the wave of Workforce Dimensions adoption, to investing in the customer experience and further extending our deep focus on being a great place to work – Kronos is on track to continue growing our business in multiple dimensions. Following a strong close to the first quarter, we’re eyeing another record-breaking Fiscal 2019.”

ARR Bookings Increased 24 Percent as HCM and Workforce Management SaaS Deals Surge

ARR bookings continued to grow across HCM and workforce management solutions, fueling a strong start to 2019.

With essentially all new Kronos customers opting for a cloud solution, more than 29,000 organizations worldwide are in the Kronos Cloud today.

Subscription revenue, which is now the company’s largest revenue stream, grew 25 percent in the quarter and has exceeded maintenance revenue for the first time in company history.

Continued investments in enhancing the world-class Kronos customer experience fueled SaaS growth, as the company remains focused on converting thousands of its long-standing, on-premise customers worldwide to a modern Kronos Cloud solution.

Rapid Adoption of Kronos HCM Driven by Human Resources (HR) and Payroll Enhancements

Driven by market demand for an HCM provider with deep industry expertise and the ability to deliver HCM for the modern workforce – whether hourly or salaried, part-time, full-time, or contractor – Kronos HCM bookings rose 57 percent in the first quarter and 38 percent over the last 12 months.

Kronos ushered in a new era for HCM with the launch of Workforce Dimensions HCM in November, unifying talent acquisition and onboarding, core HR, talent and performance management, workforce management, and payroll in a single next-generation solution.

Approximately one-third of Workforce Dimensions deals in the quarter included full-suite HCM.

More than 23,000 organizations use a Kronos HCM solution with employee records in 85 countries.

Enhancements to the Kronos Workforce Ready HCM cloud suite included a new user experience with fully responsive design; powerful predictive analytics that help recruit, hire, manage, pay, and retain a thriving and engaged workforce; and the introduction of Kronos Benefits Center to streamline and automate benefits enrollment.

Employee Perspectives was named a 2018 Gold Stevie Award winner for best new talent management solution.

In November, Kronos held its largest payroll provider event with the 11 th annual Workforce Ready Partner Community Workshop.

annual Workforce Ready Partner Community Workshop. Significant Kronos HCM deals in the quarter included: one of the largest and most complex commuter rail systems in North America; a global distributor of raw material for equipment to the oil and gas industry; one of the largest school districts in the nation serving more than 100,000 students; a large non-profit organization focused on youth development, charitable activities, and humanitarian work; a care management and home healthcare provider; and a provider of home-delivered refrigerated foods.

Workforce Dimensions, AIMEE, and Innovations Built on Kronos D5 Reshape the Future of Work

After Workforce Dimensions out-performed the company’s most aggressive estimates in the first year of availability, Kronos added more than a quarter million additional hourly and salaried employee licenses in the first quarter of Fiscal 2019.

Kronos introduced AIMEE, an artificial intelligence (AI) engine specifically built for managers and employees that analyzes massive amounts of data in real time to provide a variety of next-generation insights and automation to improve engagement, retention, scheduling, and performance while driving more informed decisions that support organizational success.

The Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Program features dozens of global technology and HCM partners developing innovative applications, product extensions, and integrations leveraging the Kronos D5 platform, including: A scheduling chatbot in Workplace by Facebook; Collaboration with IBM Watson to improve engagement, performance, career development, retention, and overall management of hourly workers; and Integration with Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook, and Microsoft Power BI.



MarketSource, an organization delivering brand advocacy and retail sales support to more than 30,000 unique stores, selected Workforce Dimensions to deploy its employee engagement portal on the Kronos D5 platform, integrating leading communication, workforce management, and routing applications into one solution.

On top of organizations like LondonEnergy that are revolutionizing the manager and employee experience with Workforce Dimensions, significant first quarter deals included: a supercenter chain with hundreds of locations across the U.S.; a global biotechnology company with 20,000+ employees serving more than 60 countries; one of the leading steel manufacturers in Europe; a retailer with hundreds of stores across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.; an advanced medical center serving more than 3 million people; a global provider of personal care items serving consumers in more than 50 countries; and a non-profit organization providing loans and financial services to customers in Latin America.

Global Organizations Benefit from Continued Enhancements to Kronos Workforce Central

Driven by its customer-first commitment, proven cloud approach, and continued product enhancements, Kronos continues to drive success with Workforce Central.

Recent Workforce Central enhancements that help organizations engage and empower their employees, control labor costs, minimize compliance risk, and improve productivity, include: Mobile self-service that empowers employees to take control of their work-life balance, allowing access to schedules and the ability to request time off, swap or pick up shifts, and view payroll information from anywhere, at any time; An unrelenting focus on complex and ever-changing labor requirements around the world that ensures Workforce Central meets the needs of customers in all markets; and Workforce Central 8 going completely flash-free.

Workforce Central helped bring the employee experience to life at Dave & Buster’s, managing all 15,000 employees across 110 locations in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

Customers using Workforce Central have a clear path to migrate to Workforce Dimensions, with the majority of an existing Kronos customer’s current configuration easily migrated to Workforce Dimensions, providing a jump-start for an accelerated implementation.

Verticalization Continues to be a Key Differentiator in the Kronos Customer Experience

Kronos vertical success is driven by deep industry knowledge and continued investments.

Kronos Proves Employee Engagement is Good for Business as “WorkInspired” Hits Shelves

First Quarter Customer Success Around the Globe

In the first quarter of Fiscal 2019, Kronos signed agreements with organizations around the world, including: Bluetree Group, the fastest-growing print business in the U.K.; Burneys, artisan bread maker for Warburtons, the largest bakery brand in the U.K.; Carinity, a non-profit healthcare organization in Australia; City Beach, Australia’s biggest surf, skate, and fashion retailer; Elior Spain, one of the leading operators in catering, concession catering, and support services in Europe; El Paso County, one of the most populous counties in Texas with more than 800,000 residents; Fletcher Building, a New Zealand manufacturer and distributor of building materials and residential and commercial construction with 20,000 employees in 40 countries; General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., a provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and radar solutions for the U.S. military and commercial applications worldwide; The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, a hotel group in China with 10,000+ employees globally; Les Ambassadeurs Club, one of London’s most exclusive and distinguished gaming establishments; Oji Fibres Solutions, a leading producer of market pulp, paper, and fibre-based packaging in New Zealand; SummitCare, a residential aged care, dementia-specific residential care, and other aged care services provider in Australia; Sunac China, a top real estate company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange; Villa Healthcare, a post-acute and long-term provider with 35 facilities in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

