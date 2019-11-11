Kronos HCM Advanced People Analytics Provides Personalized and Proactive Insights, Predictions, and Recommendations

KronosWorks--Kronos Incorporated today announced the introduction of Advanced People Analytics for its human capital management (HCM) full-suite solutions, applying machine learning to real-time data available across the entire employee lifecycle to provide personalized and proactive people-centric insights, predictions, and recommendations.

News Facts

Powered by AIMEE, the award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) engine for managers and employees, Advanced People Analytics further enhances the proactive, personalized nature of Kronos HCM solutions – beginning with Kronos Workforce Ready today and then Workforce Dimensions HCM in 2020 – and will use machine learning to help organizations analyze, understand, and act on the incredible volume of human resources (HR), workforce management, and payroll data in the unified Kronos HCM database to influence future business outcomes.

With Advanced People Analytics, organizations gain access to three powerful, intuitive data science tools that any manager or administrator can use to replace anecdotal decisions with unbiased, evidence-based actions. Insights Powered by AIMEE delivers strategic data views in planned areas such as absence, flight risk, leave, onboarding, performance, and recruiting. Flight risk, the first available Insights data view, combines predictions around employee attrition with succession planning to help organizations make proactive choices to prevent at-risk employees from leaving. Insights Explorer is an enhanced data exploration tool that makes it simple for HR and payroll professionals, finance teams, and operations managers to dissect data from across the employee lifecycle using a descriptive analytics engine to find connections between engagement, performance, and productivity with a variety of datasets. The first datasets are HR trends, timecard exceptions, time-off, and points, which are often used to reward and reinforce desired behaviors. Insights Dashboard displays at-a-glance visualizations generated in Insights Explorer, providing people managers, senior leaders, and executives with a single view of the most critical people-centric data in one spot to further foster in-the-moment decisions.

Advanced People Analytics complements Employee Perspectives, an award-winning, self-service predictive analytics tool that allows organizations to define and build their own people-centric indicators around the workforce trends and employee behaviors that matter to them using data from across the Kronos HCM unified database.

Supporting Quotes

Kevin Black, HRIT manager, KYOCERA SGS Precision Tools

“Kronos is transforming how organizations like ours use our people data to enhance the employee experience and propel our business forward. Kronos is the leader in workforce innovation because it understands the unique needs of each specific industry and actively collaborates with professionals like me who use HCM solutions every day to understand the current and future problems we need to overcome to be successful.”

Bob DelPonte, vice president and general manager, HCM practice group, Kronos

“It’s time to stop the HCM industry’s standard practice of forcing customers who want AI to bolt on acquired products or deploy expensive analytics modules that only analyze one problem. Unlike other solutions, the Kronos HCM unified platform lets our customers access the most data points from across the entire employee lifecycle – in real time – to provide personalized insights and drive proactive, unbiased decisions. Our natively developed AI tools provide superior value to customers because they tackle the widest possible range of business challenges.”

Stacey Harris, vice president, research and analytics, Sierra-Cedar

“One of the biggest challenges that data-driven organizations face is reconciling information from a variety of disparate sources. By the time the data is gathered, scrubbed, and ready to be analyzed, it’s usually outdated, making real-time decisions difficult. A single-suite HCM solution where one database supports the entire employee lifecycle provides direct access to real-time data that can be leveraged by AI-powered tools to provide in-the-moment decisions.”

Supporting Resources

About Kronos Incorporated

