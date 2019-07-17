Kronos Helps YMCAs Nationwide Empower Employees to Serve and Inspire Their Communities

Kronos Incorporated today announced its expanded commitment and long-term support of YMCAs nationwide as many of the associations continue to invest in Kronos workforce management and human capital management (HCM) solutions to attract, retain, and empower the best employees while controlling costs and improving productivity – allowing YMCAs to focus on their mission of serving communities and delivering positive change.

YMCA associations of all sizes across the U.S. use Kronos to manage their multigenerational workforces – including a large percentage of part-time, temporary, and seasonal employees. In the last four years, the number of YMCAs investing in Kronos solutions has nearly doubled and more than 70,000 YMCA employees interact with a Kronos solution every day. YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas , one of the largest nonprofit organizations in Dallas, Texas, manages a workforce of several thousand employees across 24 branches, two camps, and 89 afterschool sites. Prior to implementing Kronos, hiring YMCA employees took weeks due to paper-based processes; timesheets were entered manually; and disparate systems required multiple entries for all human resource (HR) and payroll activity. Today, the hiring process is down to days; automating workforce processes has saved the organization hundreds of thousands of dollars; and reporting tools provide real-time visibility. Gateway Region YMCA operates more than two dozen branches, 140 community-based sites, and 4,500 employees serving Greater St. Louis, Missouri and Southern Illinois. Kronos has helped improve operations and employee engagement by replacing several disparate, antiquated systems and centralizing time and attendance, payroll, and HR processes. Streamlining the HCM experience has enabled HR to become more strategic and has empowered more productive and engaging conversations between managers and employees. The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is one of the region’s leading nonprofits with 15 membership centers, multiple program sites, and a workforce consisting primarily of part-time and seasonal workers who have complex skills. With Kronos, the organization has increased efficiencies with paperless and streamlined HR processes; managers can more easily track license and certifications required of employees; and workers are empowered to complete important tasks such as benefits enrollment and time-off requests via self-service capabilities. Additional YMCAs that have selected or are utilizing Kronos workforce management and HCM solutions include: YMCA of Metropolitan Denver ; YMCA of Florida’s First Coast ; YMCA of the Fox Cities ; YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region ; YMCA of Central Ohio ; and The Greater Wichita YMCA .

With labor accounting for a large part of a nonprofit’s budget, Kronos helps YMCAs manage their workforce cost effectively, allowing them to reallocate savings to higher-quality programs and services to: Attract, retain, and empower quality employees by automating and streamlining hiring and onboarding with multiple job applications and integrated background checks to identify qualified talent. Once hired, employees can check schedules, request time off, and view benefits information from their mobile devices, leading to a more engaging experience. Automate time-consuming processes such as paper scheduling and capturing employee time worked to reduce payroll errors, eliminate unnecessary paperwork, and provide managers with time to focus on higher-value activities, including developing employees to better meet member needs and enhancing services to the communities. Control costs through advanced reporting to give YMCAs a clear snapshot of how labor expenses are distributed across programs, branches, and grants to see exactly how and where budget dollars are being spent. Also, with a high concentration of employees who work multiple jobs across departments, branches, and locations, managers can proactively monitor overtime thresholds with real-time alerts. Minimize compliance risk by helping YMCAs apply and consistently enforce policies – such as the Affordable Care Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, and the Family and Medical Leave Act. Additionally, locations can ensure only qualified and certified employees are assigned to specific tasks, staff-to-participation ratios are compliant, and licenses and certifications are up to date.



Deb Tallo, senior vice president of human resources, Gateway Region YMCA

“In order to fulfill our mission of nurturing children, helping people of all ages live healthier lives, and supporting and strengthening our communities, it’s imperative we have innovative technologies in place to optimize our business processes. With Kronos, we have one centralized system to find, retain, and engage qualified employees, manage our diverse workforce, automate routine tasks, and control costs. By untethering us from cumbersome day-to-day processes, we are able to have more meaningful conversations with employees and focus on how we can better support and nurture our members and invest in our communities.”

John Kelly, director, services and distribution practice, Kronos Incorporated

"The YMCA has a rich history as one of the nation's leading nonprofit organizations. Success like that doesn't happen overnight. Just as YMCAs nationwide are committed to helping people and communities thrive, Kronos is committed to supporting that mission by unburdening organizations such as the YMCA from laborious workforce processes. With powerful workforce management and HCM solutions, we're helping YMCAs empower and engage their employees, so they can spend more time creating meaningful relationships with the people and communities they serve."

“The YMCA has a rich history as one of the nation’s leading nonprofit organizations. Success like that doesn’t happen overnight. Just as YMCAs nationwide are committed to helping people and communities thrive, Kronos is committed to supporting that mission by unburdening organizations such as the YMCA from laborious workforce processes. With powerful workforce management and HCM solutions, we’re helping YMCAs empower and engage their employees, so they can spend more time creating meaningful relationships with the people and communities they serve.”

