|
Kronos : Human Capital Management Transforms the Global Market Landscape
11/11/2019 | 01:01pm EST
KronosWorks--With a relentless focus on full-suite innovation, transforming the user experience through personalization, and putting world-class workforce management at the heart of a human capital management (HCM) strategy, Kronos Incorporated today announced surging adoption of Kronos HCM cloud solutions backed by 40+ years of Kronos experience helping customers solve workforce and business challenges specific to their industry.
News Facts
-
Global adoption of Kronos HCM solutions – Kronos Workforce Ready and Workforce Dimensions HCM – surged in the last year as more than 26,000 organizations now use Kronos to manage their workforces from prehire to retire, including Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia, Jasper Group, Kalamazoo Anesthesiology, Les Ambassadeurs Club, Servicon Systems, Spinx, and Sprint Mart.
-
Workforce Ready experienced its best year ever by virtually every metric in 2019, from surging new customer and international adoption, including record-setting growth in Australia and Europe, to scaling to meet the needs of large organizations.
-
Workforce Dimensions HCM continues to gain significant traction, leveraging next-generation workforce management capabilities unified with Kronos HR and cloud payroll to deliver industry-specific HCM to organizations with up to 25,000 employees.
-
Organizations are rapidly adopting Kronos to leverage full-suite, proactive, and personalized HCM solutions that emphasize the everyday moments that matter for an exceptional employee experience for the entire modern workforce, including hourly and frontline, gig, and salary workers.
-
Innovative enhancements, including Advanced People Analytics, apply AIMEE, the artificial intelligence engine for managers and employees, across the full suite to utilize real-time HR, workforce management, and payroll data to make proactive, people-centric decisions.
-
Kronos HCM solutions are mobile-first and fully responsive, empowering employees and managers to complete the actions most important to them, such as enrolling in benefits, requesting time off, or reviewing advanced analytics, from anywhere on any device.
-
Nearly 9 out of every 10 new Kronos HCM customers in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019 chose to attach Kronos Payroll Services to their HCM selection, reflecting the tremendous value of coupling time and pay together in a single cloud-native suite.
-
In addition to aggressively investing in new innovations across all areas of HCM, including talent acquisition and onboarding, core HR, talent and performance management, benefits administration, workforce management, and payroll, Kronos recently formed two new teams:
-
The Kronos HCM Strategic Advisory group consists of distinguished HR practitioners and HCM experts with a combined 80 years of experience helping organizations both large and small align to optimize their people, processes, and technology strategies.
-
The Kronos HR Advisor and Broker Relations group collaborates closely with HR and benefits brokerages around the U.S. to help small and midsize businesses learn about the value of Kronos HCM to engage employees to drive business success.
-
Kronos HCM solutions continue to earn coveted industry accolades, including Employee Perspectives winning “Best New Talent Management Solution”; Kronos making the Constellation ShortList™ for Payroll for North American small and midsize businesses; and G2 Crowd, HRO Today, Software Advice (a Gartner company), and TrustRadius lauding Kronos HCM capabilities.
Supporting Quotes
-
Bob DelPonte, vice president and general manager, HCM practice group, Kronos
“At Kronos, we never stop innovating. From award-winning product features, to our passion for reimagining what customer success looks like, organizations of all sizes and across all industries are selecting Kronos HCM solutions at record rates because they recognize the value of having a partner who knows their industry, understands their workforce challenges, and can place workforce management at the heart of a personalized employee experience to drive business success.”
-
Pete Tiliakos, principal analyst, NelsonHall
“By delivering a continuous stream of innovations, such as a fully responsive user experience and Advanced People Analytics, Kronos has positioned itself as an HCM vendor ready to meet ever-changing and complex workplace needs today and tomorrow for small, mid-market, and enterprise customers.”
Supporting Resources
-
This announcement was made from KronosWorks, the world’s largest workforce information exchange. KronosWorks is taking place this week in Las Vegas. See updates on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and join the conversation by using #KronosWorks.
-
As part of the Kronos “Get Social. Give Back.” campaign, attendees can “Putt for a Purpose” in the Expo Hall. For every putt made, $10 will be donated to One Bahamas Fund, with an additional $5 donated – up to $20,000 total – for every attendee who posts a picture from the green with #KronosWorks.
-
Experience immersive innovation at the KronosWorks Expo Hall to see Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner applications and demos from partners that are reshaping the future of work, such as Cornerstone, Microsoft, and Unum Group.
-
Learn why Ventana Research ranked Workforce Dimensions No. 1 in the “2019 Workforce Management Value Index Vendor and Category Report.”
-
See the fourth anthology from The Workforce Institute at Kronos released at KronosWorks titled, “Being Present: A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce.”
-
Kronos CEO Aron Ain shares how to transform employee engagement into a growth strategy in his book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work.”
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005404/en/
© Business Wire 2019
|
|
|02:04p
|AUTOMATED INSIGHTS : Launches Wordsmith Go to Generate Natural Language in Company Dashboards
|
BU
|02:03p
|The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Quad/Graphics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
|
BU
|02:01p
|Global Zinc Chemicals Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use in Semiconductor Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
|
BU
|02:01p
|THE WORKFORCE INSTITUTE AT KRONOS INTRODUCES &LDQUO;BEING PRESENT : A Practical Guide for Transforming the Employee Experience of Your Frontline Workforce”
|
BU
|02:01p
|Calibre 50, Beto Cuevas, Farruko, Leonel García, Alicia Keys, Miguel, Ozuna, Fito Páez, Milly Quezada, Residente, Carlos Rivera, Prince Royce, and Tony Succar to Perform at the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®
|
BU
|02:01p
|MELMARK : President & CEO Among Top 100 Business Leaders
|
PR
|02:01p
|MOBILEIRON : Independent Research Firm Names MobileIron a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management
|
BU
|02:00p
|Delphix and SelectHealth Win Enterprise Case Study of the Year for Business Intelligence Group's 2019 Awards for Business
|
GL
|02:00p
|NYRSTAR : Interim proceedings initiated by a group of minority shareholders
|
AQ
|02:00p
|Dakon Montgomery Joins Eyecare Services Partners as Chief Operating Officer
|
BU
|
|
|