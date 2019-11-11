Kronos : Human Capital Management Transforms the Global Market Landscape

KronosWorks--With a relentless focus on full-suite innovation, transforming the user experience through personalization, and putting world-class workforce management at the heart of a human capital management (HCM) strategy, Kronos Incorporated today announced surging adoption of Kronos HCM cloud solutions backed by 40+ years of Kronos experience helping customers solve workforce and business challenges specific to their industry.

News Facts

Supporting Quotes

Bob DelPonte, vice president and general manager, HCM practice group, Kronos

“At Kronos, we never stop innovating. From award-winning product features, to our passion for reimagining what customer success looks like, organizations of all sizes and across all industries are selecting Kronos HCM solutions at record rates because they recognize the value of having a partner who knows their industry, understands their workforce challenges, and can place workforce management at the heart of a personalized employee experience to drive business success.”

Pete Tiliakos, principal analyst, NelsonHall

“By delivering a continuous stream of innovations, such as a fully responsive user experience and Advanced People Analytics, Kronos has positioned itself as an HCM vendor ready to meet ever-changing and complex workplace needs today and tomorrow for small, mid-market, and enterprise customers.”

Supporting Resources

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005404/en/