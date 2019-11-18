Kronos Lands Two Prestigious HR, Top Workplace Honors in Massachusetts

In back-to-back weeks, Kronos Incorporated landed two separate honors for its employee engagement strategy in Massachusetts, where the company is headquartered. The Boston Globe named Kronos the No. 3 best place to work in the state while Chief People Officer David Almeda took home “Chief People Officer of the Year” honors from the Mass Technology Leadership Council, the region’s largest technology association.

News Facts

The Boston Globe Top Places to Work initiative recognizes the most admired workplaces as voted by employees via a confidential Energage survey that measures opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. Nearly 66,000 employees across more than 300 Massachusetts organizations were surveyed. This is the eighth year that Kronos has made The Boston Globe list in the Largest Company category, including being ranked in the top-four every year since 2013.

Top Places to Work initiative recognizes the most admired workplaces as voted by employees via a confidential Energage survey that measures opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. In a separate competition, Kronos Chief People Officer David Almeda was honored by MassTLC as “Chief People Officer of the Year” at its annual MassTLC Technology Leadership Awards gala. The MassTLC Leadership Awards, which was held at Fenway Park, is a technology community-led program with a comprehensive peer-judging process led by panels of experts to choose both the finalists and winners from hundreds of nominations. Almeda, who also won “CHRO of the Year” from HRO Today in 2017, was lauded for Kronos programs, policies, benefits, and initiatives that he and his team have implemented to drive global employee engagement scores to record heights while feeding the overall company strategy, including its open paid time-off policy, myTime , and its ground-breaking Manager Effectiveness Index initiative that holds managers accountable for being great leaders.

Kronos CEO Aron Ain, a four-time Glassdoor Top CEOs honoree, chronicled how Kronos uses employee engagement as a growth strategy in his book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work,” which outlines many of the initiatives Almeda and team have implemented to help the company win countless accolades for its WorkInspired culture in every country where Kronos operates.

Kronos employs more than 6,000 people worldwide – including 1,600 at its global headquarters in Lowell, Mass. – with hundreds of current job openings around the world.

Supporting Quotes

Aron Ain, chief executive officer, Kronos

“As CEO I get far too much credit for our continued success and future outlook. It’s exceptional Kronites who drive our strategy forward while making Kronos such a magical place to work. We don’t focus on being an inspired place to work because it makes us feel good and is the right thing to do – which it is – we do it because it has a direct impact on our business and how we serve our customers.”

Katie Johnson, Top Workplaces editor, The Boston Globe

“The companies that make our list are much more than just decent employers. They make work fun, and they make their people feel cared for. Some of them even help employees realize dreams that have nothing to do with their jobs.”

Tom Hopcroft, chief executive officer, Mass Technology Leadership Council

“Our congratulations to Dave Almeda on your well-deserved recognition as the 2019 Chief People Officer of the Year. Your dedication and leadership are central to Massachusetts remaining a global hub for tech."

Supporting Resources

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005509/en/