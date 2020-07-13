Kronos Lauded for Exceptional Customer Experience by Its Users

Kronos Incorporated today announced a series of user-driven accolades for its commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience – a direct result of hundreds of positive customer reviews – driven by its focus on innovation, a culture of employee engagement and customer centricity, and dedication to collaborating with organizations to drive positive business outcomes.

G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, recognized Kronos Workforce Ready with three Best Software 2020 Awards: “Top 100 Best Software Companies (Global);” “Top 100 Best Software Products (Overall);” and “Top 50 Best Products for HR.” Ultimate Software, which joined forces with Kronos on April 1 in a merger like no other, was recognized in the same categories for its UltiPro human capital management solution. Compared against the 57,000 software organizations evaluated across all different types of solutions on G2, both Kronos and Ultimate ranked among the top 100 software providers overall, based on authenticated reviews by end-user professionals.

TrustRadius, the leading business management software review site driven by verified and unbiased customer feedback, named Workforce Ready a 2020 Top Rated recipient in four distinct categories: HR management; payroll; time tracking; and workforce management. Additionally, UltiPro was named a 2020 Top Rated recipient for Best HR Management Software.

For the 20 th consecutive year, Kronos was recognized by the Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC 1 (CRMI) with a NorthFace Scoreboard Award, presented to organizations that far exceed customer expectations as rated solely by their own customers. Kronos Global Support received scores of 94% or higher in multiple categories, including: overall professionalism; customer education; understanding customer problems; providing effective solutions; equipment support; support responsiveness; implementation and post-implementation experience; and overall Kronos experience. Kronos is just one of two organizations in the U.S. to receive this award every year since its inception.

The Kronos award-winning culture of caring empowers teams across the entire organization to focus on continuous innovation to drive the customer experience, which fueled the ability for Kronos to move fast to meet customer needs during the pandemic, including: Seamlessly transitioning two customer events into a successful virtual format: Kronos Huddle: a one-day, knowledge-sharing session attended by thousands of customers who gained insight into product innovations, roadmaps, best practices, and tips and tricks, as well as the opportunity network with Kronos experts and peers. Kronos Industry Insights Digital Summit: a first-of-its kind thought leadership experience held exclusively for prospective clients to help them better manage today’s most complex and pressing workforce issues and emerge stronger in a post-COVID-19 world. Kronos introduced an automated reporting capability for employee contract tracing, free of charge, to tens of thousands of organizations to support customers and their essential employees worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic and to help prepare for reopening. Creating exclusive Kronos Community content in the customer COVID-19 resource center, which helped the thriving online collaborative community reach new heights, as nearly 67,000 members now network with peers, Kronos product experts, and partners.



Bob Hughes, chief customer and strategy officer, Kronos

“At Kronos, and alongside our extended family at Ultimate Software, our customers have always been a top priority. Providing an exceptional customer experience is embedded in everything we do. These recent accolades, stemming from direct customer reviews, are further proof of our unwavering commitment to supporting our customers throughout their journey, including in times of uncertainty and upheaval. Whatever it takes, we remain committed to doing the right thing for our customers and standing beside them at all times to help them navigate unprecedented challenges.”

