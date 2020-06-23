Kronos Named #2 Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld and Insider Pro

Ultimate Software named #1 for fourth consecutive year based on separate submissions

Kronos Incorporated today announced that it was ranked No. 2 among midsize organizations on the IDG’s Computerworld and Insider Pro 2020 100 Best Places to Work in Information Technology (IT) list.

News Facts

The Best Places to Work in IT by Computerworld and Insider Pro is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. In its second year submitting for the honor, Kronos moved up to No. 2 for midsize organizations (1,001 - 4,999 U.S. employees). The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training, and retention combined with extensive, anonymous surveys of IT workers to determine the organizations that provide challenging, strategic, and rewarding work.

and is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. In its second year submitting for the honor, Kronos moved up to No. 2 for midsize organizations (1,001 - 4,999 U.S. employees). On top of managing the company’s information security, network and systems architecture, web and digital presence, productivity tools for employees, and global IT support, the IT team at Kronos continues to play a strategic role in technology selection, process, and implementation directly tied to the company’s journey to be a global SaaS leader and its award-winning customer experience (CX).

Additionally, based on a separate employee survey process and questionnaire completed before the two companies merged on April 1, 2020, Ultimate Software was named the No. 1 Best Place to Work in IT for the fourth time by Computerworld and Insider Pro in the large organization category. In 2020 alone, Kronos and Ultimate have been named several times to the same employer of choice list based on separate, independent submissions – including Best Workplaces in Technology from Fortune and Great Place to Work ® ; Best Workplaces in Canada; and the preeminent Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For ® list – as proof of two remarkable cultures coming together to form one of the world’s most innovative and inspiring human capital management (HCM) and workforce management companies.

Supporting Quotes

John McGregor, chief information officer, Kronos and Ultimate Software

“Under any circumstances, we would take great pride in being a Best Place to Work in IT, but having Ultimate Software and Kronos secure the top two rankings based on completely separate submissions is particularly gratifying and is proof that our potential together is unlimited. This shared recognition speaks to the exceptional talent and dedication of our newly unified, global IT team who performs at incredible levels under intense pressure to help our 12,000 employees worldwide exceed expectations for customers and one another – while always epitomizing our culture of caring.”

Mark Lewis, vice president, audience development, IDG’s Insider Pro

“As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy, and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging. Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training, and innovation.”

