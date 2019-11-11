Kronos Surpasses 100 Workforce Dimensions Technology Partners, Adds HCM Heavyweights Cornerstone and Unum Group

KronosWorks--With the addition of human capital management (HCM) heavyweights Cornerstone and Unum Group, Kronos Incorporated today announced that more than 100 Workforce Dimensions Technology Partners are leveraging the next-generation Workforce Dimensions suite and future-ready Kronos D5 platform to build custom applications and solution extensions that transform the employee experience and solve critical business challenges for customers worldwide.

News Facts

With Workforce Dimensions demand soaring to record-setting heights, Kronos has more than doubled the number of technology partners participating in its highly collaborative innovation ecosystem to build a community of like-minded partners focused on creating an engaging employee experience to drive business success.

Workforce Dimensions Technology Partners unburden human resources (HR) and payroll teams by simplifying the administration of benefits, financial wellness, and learning by improving compliance and adding vital time back into their day. Cornerstone makes it easier to design, deploy, and track employee training and professional development within Workforce Dimensions, where managers already view critical performance, productivity, and succession planning data used to guide learning and development. Axonify brings a modern approach to learning with its microlearning platform within Workforce Dimensions by delivering focused, bite-sized bursts of information. EmpInfo integrates with Workforce Dimensions HCM to automate the never-ending flow of employment and income verification requests for current and former employees, allowing HR and payroll to stay focused on more strategic business initiatives. Unum Group reduces the complexity of leave management, providing clear visibility into an eligible employee’s time and pay while on leave, helping to ensure fair application of leave policies and dramatically reducing manual, error-prone calculations. Wagestream is the newest financial wellness provider to recognize the value of integrating on-demand pay, education, and savings with real-time timekeeping data from Workforce Dimensions. Wagestream and Kronos technology helps organizations empower their employees with access to a percentage of their earned wages without any changes to the payroll process.

With 10% of labor budgets wasted on unplanned absences, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partners help reduce open shifts and foster better collaboration among frontline workers, improving productivity. Andgo understands compliance and labor laws, including union requirements and other business rules, to automate the traditional outreach needed to find last-minute coverage. Crew, Shyft, and Speakap enhance collaboration and communication among frontline teams, making it quick and easy to share information, such as scheduling changes, benefits updates, or training, and help employees swap shifts or pick up open shifts with ease from apps where they already spend most of their day. SYRG addresses understaffing with a unique alumni program for shift workers, creating a “labor cloud” of qualified former employees to cover open shifts, generate new hires from referrals and rehires, and extend the talent network from right within Workforce Dimensions.

As the global leader in workforce management, Kronos remains focused on adding strategic partnerships to provide industry-specific and country-specific Workforce Dimensions applications. Easy Metrics provides detailed cost and performance measurements for distribution operations to help companies identify areas to increase productivity and eliminate waste in labor budgets – the single largest controllable expense for organizations. SCM Consultores, available with Workforce Dimensions in Latin America, provides a future-ready experience by allowing employees to clock in and out on their mobile device using facial recognition, adding security for the employee and reducing buddy punching.



Supporting Quotes

Mike May, senior director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos

“To develop highly engaged teams, workforce management must be at the heart of every organization’s employee experience strategy. By building a vibrant, collaborative partner ecosystem with a shared goal of reshaping the future of work, Kronos and our Workforce Dimensions Technology Partners are transforming the way employees interact with technology to drive adoption, maximize value, and achieve business success.”

Supporting Resources

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005443/en/