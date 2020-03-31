Kroton Educacional : ESM 2020 - Absentee Ballot

Last update: 03/31/2020

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. to be held on 04/30/2020

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This Proxy Voting Card ("Card"), regarding the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of Cogna Educação S.A. ("Company") to be held on April 30, 2020, at 02:00 PM ("Meeting"), shall be filled in case the shareholder chooses to exercising his/her right to vote remotely, pursuant to Article 121, sole paragraph of Law No. 6.404/1976 ("Corporations Law") and CVM Instruction No. 481/2009 ("ICVM 481").

In case the shareholder intends to exercise his/her remote voting right, he/she must fill the fields in the card with his/her complete name (or trade name, in case of legal entity) and registration number before the Ministry of Economy, whether CNPJ (for legal entities) or CPF (for individuals).

In order to consider this card as valid and the votes herein accounted as part of the Meeting quorum (i) all fields below shall be duly filled (except if the filling of a field is conditioned to the filling or non-filling of another field, as indicated in this Card); (ii) all its pages shall be initialed by the shareholder; and (iii) in the end, the shareholder (or its legal representative, as the case may be) shall sign it.

The Company will require, as the case may be, authentication of signature, notarization and legalization of signatories hereof.

The deadline for submitting this Card, through service providers or directly to the Company, is April 24, 2020.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Delivery instructions, indicating the option to send directly to the company or send filling instructions to the bookkeeping agent or to the trustee

- EXERCISE OF VOTE THROUGH SERVICE PROVIDERS

The shareholder that chooses to exercise his/her remote voting right through service providers shall transmit his/her voting instruction to their respective custody agents, subject to the standards established by them, which, in turn, will forward such voting instructions to the Central Depository of B3. To that end, the shareholders shall get in contact with their custody agents and verify the procedures established by them for the issuance of voting instructions through proxy voting card, as well as the required documents.

- SENDING THE CARD DIRECTLY TO THE COMPANY

The shareholder that chooses to exercise his/her remote voting right may do so directly to the Company, and to that end he/she shall send the following documents to the Companys headquarters, at the address indicated below: (i) physical copy of this Card, duly filled, initialed and signed; and (ii) certified copy of the following documents:

a. For individuals: official valid ID document of the shareholder, with photograph.

b. For legal entities: (i) last restated Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws (as the case may be), accompanied by any further amendments that have not been consolidated; (ii) corporate documents that prove the regularity of shareholders representation; and (iii) official valid identity document of the shareholder, with photograph.

c. For Investment Funds: (i) last consolidated Investment Fund Regulation, accompanied by any further amendments that have not been consolidated; (ii) last restated version of the Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws of the administrator or manager (as applicable, subject to the voting policy of the Investment Fund), accompanied by any further amendments that have not been consolidated; (iii) corporate documents that prove the regularity of the representation of manager or administrator and shareholder (as applicable); and (iv) official ID document of the legal representative of the administrator or manager (as applicable) and shareholder, with photograph.

With regard to the documents indicated in items (i) and (ii) above, the Company requests, as the case may be: (i) authentication of signature; (ii) notarization; and (iii) sworn translation.

This Card, accompanied by the requested documentation, will be considered valid only if received by the Company, until April 24, 2020, inclusive.

