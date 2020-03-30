Kroton Educacional : Minutes BDM 03.30.2020

approved the proposed allocation of the Company's net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, to be submitted to the shareholders of the Company at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, in accordance with the terms and conditions presented to the Board of Directors on the date hereof, which will be filed at the headquarters of the Company;

approved the limit for the overall annual compensation of the managers of the Company, including the members of the Fiscal Council, if installed, for fiscal year 2020, to be submitted to the shareholders of the Company, in accordance with the terms and conditions presented to the Board of Directors on the date hereof, which will be filed at the headquarters of the Company;

approved the summoning of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to consider and vote on the matters set forth in Article 132 of Federal Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976, as amended, on the overall annual compensation of the managers of the Company for fiscal year 2020 and on the election of the Fiscal Council, if installed. The publication of the Call Notice and other relevant documents (including those required under CVM Instruction 481/2009) will be made pursuant to the law;

approved the technical study on the expected generation of future taxable profits, adjusted to present value, to enable the realization of deferred tax assets in accordance with the applicable laws; and