Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Krupa Global Investments : Urges Buffett to Intervene Immediately at Kraft Heinz; Demands Special Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 06:26am EST

PRAGUE, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Krupa Global Investments ("KGI"), a significant shareholder of The Kraft Heinz Company, is calling for immediate action from Warren Buffett to make needed reforms and changes at Kraft Heinz in the aftermath of the food maker's recently released earnings report. Additionally, KGI is calling for an emergency shareholders meeting where institutional shareholders can collaborate with management to build a cohesive turnaround strategy.

The Q4 earnings report from Kraft Heinz, released on February 21st, showed that the company had missed earnings and revenue targets. Additionally, the report mentioned a probe from the SEC related to Kraft Heinz's accounting practices. As of midday Friday, Kraft Heinz stock had fallen approximately 27%.

Pavol Krupa, Chairman of Krupa Global Investments, stressed that the recent report further illustrated the need for Warren Buffett to purchase the company at an adequate price.

"Berkshire Hathaway has lost approximately $4 Billion in the aftermath of Kraft Heinz's earnings report. When compounded with Kraft Heinz's longer-term decline in stock price, this equates to an over $10 Billion loss for Berkshire Hathaway from Kraft Heinz. Mr. Buffett can no longer stand idly by and hope that management's strategies will work long-term when quarter after quarter management stuns investors with disappointing results. Reform is needed and can only come from Mr. Buffett purchasing the company and making his shareholders whole. Mr. Buffett's entire reputation is at stake," said Krupa.

To further this point, KGI has arranged for mobile billboard trucks on Wall Street and in Omaha urging Warren Buffett to "Save Kraft Heinz" with his famous quote saying, "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it."

Additionally, Mr. Krupa emphasized his demand for an immediate Special Meeting of Stockholders to discuss turnaround strategies for Kraft Heinz including a sale of the company to Berkshire Hathaway. Per Kraft Heinz bylaws, conducting a special meeting requires the support of at least 20% of the combined voting power of all outstanding shares. Therefore, KGI is asking for other stockholders to join its demand for such a meeting such that the aforementioned 20% or requisite percentage can be achieved.

About Krupa Global Investments:

Krupa Global Investments, previously known as Arca Capital, is a private investment group with a focus on energy, real estate, retail and service activities, as well as regulated activities focused on building and managing fund structures focusing on energy, real estate and financial services. It is named after its founder and chairman, Pavol Krupa. The firm takes an activist approach, with the goal of remedying and eliminating management actions that have a negative impact on companies, and with the goal of achieving significant positive change in strategy, financial structure or management. The firm has fought and won many successful battles and in so doing has streamline companies and realize hundreds of millions in shareholder value.

Contact for media: 
Barbora Hanáková, Spokesperson
+420 776 575 096
hanakova@krupainvestments.com 
www.krupainvestments.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/krupa-global-investments-urges-buffett-to-intervene-immediately-at-kraft-heinz-demands-special-meeting-of-stockholders-300801087.html

SOURCE Krupa Global Investments


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aAirspan and Qualcomm are Cooperating to Develop Integrated 5G Relay Backhaul
BU
06:40aEMERGENT CAPITAL, INC. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:39aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson enables international augmented reality video call together with Singtel, Optus, and OPPO
AQ
06:38aMarathon Oil to Exit U.K. With Sale of Units to RockRose
DJ
06:37aSPRINT : Vehicle Intelligence Leader, Spireon, to Leverage CAT M Connectivity on Sprint's Curiosity™ IoT
PR
06:37aSPRINT : Nauto Selects Sprint Curiosity™ IoT as a Connectivity Provider for Fleet Management Portfolio
PR
06:37aKAINOS : Meet our new Head of AI
PU
06:37aSPRINT : Curiosity™ IoT and Mapbox to Showcase Precision Mapping and Location Services with Demonstrations at 2019 Mobile World Congress Barcelona
PR
06:37aVERDANTIX : Forecasts The Connected Worker Devices Market Will Reach $4.3 Billion
BU
06:36aSPRINT : Amazon Web Services to integrate its Cloud Services with Sprint's Curiosity™ IoT Platform to Bring Actionable Intelligence to the Network Edge
PR
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.