Krupa Global Investments : to Organize National Shareholders Day Rally in New York Featuring Kraft Heinz Shareholders; Will Invite Key Wall Street Executives to Speak

PRAGUE, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Krupa Global Investments ("KGI"), one of the largest shareholders in The Kraft Heinz Company announced that it will be conducting a major rally on January 10, 2019 to further its campaign for an $80/share buyout of public investors. The rally will feature current shareholders of Kraft Heinz who will speak at the rally regarding the stock's decline from its 2015 IPO.

The rally will take place outside the New York offices of the Securities and Exchange Commission in lower Manhattan. KGI is advocating that the SEC take a more active role in protecting public shareholders both at Kraft Heinz and at other publicly traded companies. Banners will read "SEC, Help Us!" KGI is reaching out to executives at all major institutional investors in Kraft Heinz to invite them to speak at the rally.

The rally will come on the first annual National Shareholders Day. KGI has recently submitted paperwork to the National Day Archives to make National Shareholders Day an official "National Day" to highlight the fact that over 50% of Americans own stock and even more Americans are indirectly invested in the market through pension funds and other savings accounts. KGI has long seen itself as an advocate for ordinary shareholders.

Krupa Global Investments has been an outspoken advocate for an $80/share buyout at Kraft Heinz since September and released an open letter last month outlining the details of its reasoning. That letter can be found here:

http://www.krupainvestments.com/content/uploads/2018/11/kgikgi-releases-open-letter-to-kraft-heinz-board-members-and-shareholders5-11-2018-1.pdf

KGI is liaising with The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to further advance its case for the buyout. The Gates Foundation is one of the largest shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway and Bill Gates serves on Berkshire Hathaway's board of directors. KGI is considering organizing a demonstration in Seattle to highlight the matter directly to the Gates Foundation and to Mr. Gates.

Pavol Krupa, Chairman of Krupa Global Investments, cited the upcoming rally as illustrative of KGI's resolve: "Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and 3G Capital must live up to their responsibilities and make investors whole. Krupa Global Investments will continue to advocate for a fair priced buyout of investors which we believe will benefit all key stakeholders. We will continue to work tirelessly to recover shareholder value for ordinary investors at Kraft Heinz."

Additionally, he cited the National Shareholders Day holiday as a way to remind management to pay attention to ordinary investors.

"National Shareholders Day will allow management and investors, both large and small, to come together and establish constructive engagement which will help companies' bottom lines and unlock shareholder value for the millions of Americans who own stock," added Krupa.

About Krupa Global Investments:

Krupa Global Investments, previously known as Arca Capital, is a private investment group with a focus on energy, real estate, retail and service activities, as well as regulated activities focused on building and managing fund structures focusing on energy, real estate and financial services. It is named after its founder and chairman, Pavol Krupa. The firm takes an activist approach, with the goal of remedying and eliminating management actions that have a negative impact on companies, and with the goal of achieving significant positive change in strategy, financial structure or management. The firm has fought and won many successful battles and in so doing has streamline companies and realize hundreds of millions in shareholder value. Krupa Global Investments currently has approximately $2 Billion in Assets Under Management.

