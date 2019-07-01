Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kryll.io : Makes Giant Strides After Successful ICO With the Launch of the “SMART TRADING” Feature

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 09:25am EDT

Innovative digital currency trading platform, Kryll.io, announces the addition of a new “SMART TRADING” feature as it continues to improve on its achievement since the ICO

Kryll.io is the first intuitive flow-based Crypto trading strategy definition platform. Thanks to its amazing features and benefits, Kryll.io has been described as “the ultimate platform for cryptocurrency traders looking to use most powerful and advanced tools on market” and it is becoming increasingly difficult to disagree with the claim considering immense feat achieved by the platform since it was launched. After a successful initial coin offering (ICO) in April 2018, Kryll.io has gone on to record several other achievements and recently announced the addition of the “SMART TRADING” feature on the platform.

The cryptocurrency trading platform offers a real functional product and currently has more than 12,000 users. Comprehensiveness of the platform and its features stand it out from other digital currency trading platforms. After a successful ICO that sold 18 million KRL, Kryll.io has gone on to be listed on major exchanges. Other achievements include Liquid Listing, CMC Listing, and Funder Edition release, which was an exclusive edition for ICO backers.

Kryll.io also launched Pro mode, which integrates Trading View™ to offer well-detailed chart and powerful trading tools to help traders make informed, profitable decisions easily. The Kryll companion app, a mobile app to help traders manage their strategies on-the-go was also launched on mobile platforms iOS and Android. Other achievements of the platform include marketplace launch for users to rent their strategies and rent strategies from other users, a referral program allowing users to earn commission, and addition of new blocks such as BOLLINGER BANDS, ICHIMOKU, MOVING AVERAGE for improved trading efficiency.

The latest feature added to Kryll.io is SMART TRADING, designed to allow users to execute existing trading strategies in few clicks without having to go through the strategy editor. The SMART TRADING feature comes with plethora of benefits of traders, one of which is quick and easy execution of a scenario following a technical analysis for example or to follow a CALL on the specialized channels in one click.

More information on the innovative trading solutions can be found on Kryll’s Website, Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aSCANSOURCE : Enables Partners to Grow Recurring Revenue with intY's Inno...
PU
09:43aNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – 2018 Annual report on Form 20-F
PU
09:43aINVESCO LTD. : Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PU
09:43aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
09:43aEVOFEM BIOSCIENCES : Added to Russell 3000® Index
PU
09:43aBIDVEST : 1st July 2019 - Appointment of Bonang Mohale as non-executive director
PU
09:43aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09:42aPorsche Names Peter Schaefer as Chairman of Porsche Engineering
DJ
09:42aWarning PM rivals, Hammond says no deal would swallow Brexit war chest
RE
09:41aROYAL KPN : No Huawei ban in Dutch 5G rollout - government
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler to sell plant in Hamm to management
4OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About