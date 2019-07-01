Kryll.io : Makes Giant Strides After Successful ICO With the Launch of the “SMART TRADING” Feature

Innovative digital currency trading platform, Kryll.io, announces the addition of a new “SMART TRADING” feature as it continues to improve on its achievement since the ICO

Kryll.io is the first intuitive flow-based Crypto trading strategy definition platform. Thanks to its amazing features and benefits, Kryll.io has been described as “the ultimate platform for cryptocurrency traders looking to use most powerful and advanced tools on market” and it is becoming increasingly difficult to disagree with the claim considering immense feat achieved by the platform since it was launched. After a successful initial coin offering (ICO) in April 2018, Kryll.io has gone on to record several other achievements and recently announced the addition of the “SMART TRADING” feature on the platform.

The cryptocurrency trading platform offers a real functional product and currently has more than 12,000 users. Comprehensiveness of the platform and its features stand it out from other digital currency trading platforms. After a successful ICO that sold 18 million KRL, Kryll.io has gone on to be listed on major exchanges. Other achievements include Liquid Listing, CMC Listing, and Funder Edition release, which was an exclusive edition for ICO backers.

Kryll.io also launched Pro mode, which integrates Trading View™ to offer well-detailed chart and powerful trading tools to help traders make informed, profitable decisions easily. The Kryll companion app, a mobile app to help traders manage their strategies on-the-go was also launched on mobile platforms iOS and Android. Other achievements of the platform include marketplace launch for users to rent their strategies and rent strategies from other users, a referral program allowing users to earn commission, and addition of new blocks such as BOLLINGER BANDS, ICHIMOKU, MOVING AVERAGE for improved trading efficiency.

The latest feature added to Kryll.io is SMART TRADING, designed to allow users to execute existing trading strategies in few clicks without having to go through the strategy editor. The SMART TRADING feature comes with plethora of benefits of traders, one of which is quick and easy execution of a scenario following a technical analysis for example or to follow a CALL on the specialized channels in one click.

