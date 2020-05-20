Krylon :® Brand Goes Back to Nature to Create 2020 Color Trends—12 Inspired Shades Make It Easy to Escape Without Leaving Home

With its 2020 Color Trends, the Krylon® brand is celebrating nature as a source of renewal and a respite from an overstimulated lifestyle. New to America’s most recognized name in spray paint is a palette inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds us. From a rose-tinted sunrise to the purple pizzazz of wildflowers to gentle verdant tones, customers can select from 12 exquisite finishes to add outdoor splendor to any environment.

“When we look to nature, whether it is the deep blue of the ocean or the lush green of a jungle canopy, there is endless inspiration,” said Sue Kim, color marketing manager, Krylon. “Now you can bring natural beauty into your home and give new energy to old objects. Scenic touches make our personal spaces a sanctuary against the uncertainty and fast pace of life, and our 2020 Color Trends can help create a state of harmony that is often elusive.”

Today We Spray

Trusted in countless households for over 70 years, the Krylon brand is known for breadth of color and making it easy to restore or refresh any project. When curating its 12 select shades, Krylon color experts looked to social, cultural, fashion and décor trends to create a palette that stirs the imagination by hinting of earthen treasures, rich vistas and serene landscapes. Krylon 2020 Color Trends include:

Matte Clamshell and Metallic Gold radiate a raw brilliance born only of essential mineral elements, Matte Spanish Moss eases the mind with its fervent green hue, and Gloss Jungle Green and Gloss Icy Grape boldly invite one to adventure from the ordinary. These colors are found in the Krylon® Fusion All-in-One™ paint family, delivering best-in-class adhesion, durability and rust protection—particularly for difficult surfaces.

and radiate a raw brilliance born only of essential mineral elements, eases the mind with its fervent green hue, and and boldly invite one to adventure from the ordinary. These colors are found in the Krylon® Fusion All-in-One™ paint family, delivering best-in-class adhesion, durability and rust protection—particularly for difficult surfaces. Satin Ballet Slipper lightly steps through lavender fields, hydrating Matte Aqua thirsts for crystal streams, Matte Sunrise awakens the senses, and Gloss Bahama Sea recalls the cool caress of a tropical breeze. These shades are part of the Krylon® COLORmaxx™paint portfolio, providing ultimate coverage and durable adhesion with a fast dry time of 10 minutes or less.

lightly steps through lavender fields, hydrating thirsts for crystal streams, awakens the senses, and recalls the cool caress of a tropical breeze. These shades are part of the Krylon® COLORmaxx™paint portfolio, providing ultimate coverage and durable adhesion with a fast dry time of 10 minutes or less. Glitter Blast™ Rose Gold spray paint adds intense sparkle and interest to all types of items, Chalky Finish Misty Gray creates simple and clean welcoming spaces, and Shimmer Metallic Candy Razz makes weathered metal and wood a wonder to behold. These Decorative Finishes can take almost any surface to the next dimension.

With Krylon® 2020 Color Trends, makers and DIYers can pair shades to create even stronger statements, such as complementing a matte finish with metallic glam. And with so many choices, matching the latest style in crafts, appliances and home décor is a cinch.

Krylon products are available from Lowe’s®, Walmart®, Michaels®, Hobby Lobby®, Sherwin-Williams® stores, ACE Hardware®, Do It Best® and Amazon®, with selections varying by retailer. The new additions to the Krylon color line are curated for those who see possibilities all around them and use spray paint as a creative tool to capture the beauty of their world.

Make 2020 an excursion from the everyday with naturally awe-inspiring shades—see them now at Krylon.com.

About Krylon®

Krylon, a leading spray paint manufacturer, is a leader in color and known for innovation. The Krylon consumer products line includes a wide selection of paints and paint-related products, from general-purpose paints to home décor to specialty products and more. For more information, visit Krylon.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers’ paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson’s® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin-Williams.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005061/en/