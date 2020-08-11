Kryptowire : Appoints Alexander Lisle as Chief Technology Officer

Kryptowire welcomed Alex Lisle as Chief Technology Officer in charge of directing Kryptowire's technology strategy. Alex will be instrumental as Kryptowire continues to expand its operations and develop new technologies.

Kryptowire, a company that provides mobile application security analysis tools, mobile app marketplace security analytics, and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions, welcomes Alex Lisle as the Chief Technology Officer. Alex was previously the Chief Software Architect at AlienVault and brings over 20 years of experience to Kryptowire.

“Kryptowire has grown tremendously with great talent working with us and we saw Alex would be a great addition to our organization. Given his extensive background in cyber security and overseeing and developing AlienVault’s flagship product, we knew he would be great as Kryptowire’s CTO to further innovate our state-of-the-art mobile security platform,” said Dr. Angelos Stavrou, CEO and founder of Kryptowire.

Alex received a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence from Durham University in 2005. Previously he designed, developed and oversaw AlienVault's flagship product USM Anywhere, a SaaS-based data collection, security analysis and threat detection platform. Alex also holds several patents in graph-based correlation systems, large scale, multi-tenant data platforms and security feature analytics.

Alex will be further advancing Kryptowire’s security platform. He will help Kryptowire realize its long-term technological vision and introduce new Kryptowire products to the market.

“By hiring Alex as our Chief Technology Officer, Kryptowire will gain new perspective and new practices that will help us revolutionize our security platform,” said Stavrou.

About Kryptowire

Kryptowire was founded to solve a critical business problem: how to allow enterprise workers to take full advantage of mobile computing without putting themselves and their company at risk.

The number of mobile apps being used by enterprises is continuously rising, making it almost impossible for companies with large workforces to manually test every mobile app on every device for compliance with government and industry security and privacy standards and regulations. That’s where Kryptowire comes in. Kryptowire automatically detects security vulnerabilities in mobile apps and IoT devices before it’s too late.

Kryptowire was jump started by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS S&T). We provide automated software assurance and compliance testing (OWASP, NIAP, GDPR, HIPAA) technologies to private and public sector organizations.

Schedule a demo to discover how Kryptowire can help you secure your mobile devices.

