Krystal Biotech : Summary ToggleKrystal Biotech Announces Granting of its First Foreign Patent and Reinforces its IP Portfolio with a New U.S. Patent

Krystal Biotech Announces Granting of its First Foreign Patent and Reinforces its IP Portfolio with a New U.S. Patent

09/27/2019 | 08:13am EDT

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., ('Krystal') (NASDAQ: KRYS), a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from skin diseases, announced the granting of a new patent for its lead product candidate KB103 after receiving a Notice of Acceptance from IP Australia for patent application number 2016401692. This represents the company's first foreign patent and a Notice of Acceptance will appear in the Australian Official Journal of Patents on October 3, 2019.

This patent covers pharmaceutical compositions comprising KB103, as well as to medical uses thereof, e.g., in the treatment of wounds, disorders, or diseases of the skin, particularly those found in epidermolysis bullosa patients. This Australian patent is complementary to the intellectual property rights covering KB103 already awarded to Krystal through the issuance of two United States patents, U.S. Patent Number 9,877,990, issued on January 16, 2018, and U.S. Patent Number 10,155,016, issued December 18, 2018.

In addition, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has recently published an Issue Notification for Krystal's U.S. Patent Application Number 16/177,153, which will appear in the Official Gazette for Patents as U.S. Patent Number 10,441,614 on October 15, 2019. This new U.S. patent covers Krystal's fully integrated vector platform, STAR-D, for skin-targeted therapeutics, as well as methods of its use for delivering any effector of interest to the skin. This new U.S. patent provides further validation of the Company's novel work in the field of rare skin diseases leveraging its HSV-1-based gene therapy technologies.

'We believe that issuance of these two new patents helps to broaden and strengthen Krystal's patent portfolio, and confirms the Company's commitment to the continued development of innovative and transformative gene therapy medicines to improve the lives of patients affected by debilitating skin diseases,' said Trevor Parry, director, patent and corporate affairs at Krystal.

About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a gene therapy company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain disclosures that contain 'forward-looking statements,' including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of KB103 to treat the underlying causes of DEB, the timetable for bringing GMP manufacturing in-house and the potential for rapid development of the company's clinical programs. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as 'believes' and 'expects.' Forward-looking statements are based on Krystal's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Krystal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1 and Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, under the caption 'Risk Factors.'

CONTACTS:

Investors:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:Darren Opland, PhD
LifeSci Public Relations
darren@lifescipublicrelations.com

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Disclaimer

Krystal Biotech Inc. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 12:12:05 UTC
