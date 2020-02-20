Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KuCoin : Announces One-stop Exchange Solution KuCloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 09:36pm EST

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, an IDG-backed global crypto exchange, today announces the debut of its one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform solution product – KuCloud.

post picture

KuCloud now offers two products named XCoin and XMEX, and is able to deliver the key functionalities of KuCoin Spot platform and KuMEX Futures platform, including world-class architecture, risk-management system, high market depth & liquidity, all-around customer support and more.

With the top-tier white-label solution offered by KuCloud, partners will be able to set up their own crypto exchange in 72 hours in their local market with features ranging from spot trading, margin trading, staking, fiat gateway to up to 150x leverage futures trading. In addition, thanks to the high scalability of the KuCoin architecture, KuCloud can also customize its offering on the basis of the partners' needs.

"The idea of KuCloud started in 2018 as a concept called 'subnets', with which we intended to give our exchange a powerful advantage when expanding into new markets since each new exchange can act as a separate entity," said Johnny Lyu, co-founder of KuCoin. "Now we go one step further and upgrade the 'subnets' to KuCloud, eliminating the difficulties and hassle of opening a crypto exchange, allowing all our partners to build crypto-related platforms with us to contribute to the liquidity and mass adoption of crypto."

To celebrate the new arrival, KuCloud is now offering an early bird privilege of zero-cost to launch crypto exchange, aiming to save future fellow exchange operators million-dollar R&D input and months of time cost, which will ultimately fuel a corner overtaking on this very racing track.

You can learn more about KuCloud through www.kucloud.me, or email business@kucloud.me for further information.

About KuCloud

KuCloud is an advanced white-label solution offered by KuCoin Group. Standing on KuCoin's shoulder, KuCloud fully utilize the Group's solid independent R&D capacity, provides partners with world-class, secure, scalable and high-liquidity infrastructure technology of crypto spot and futures exchange, shoring partners to better leverage its commercial and operational edges to achieve greater good. Further information is available at www.kucloud.me.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kucoin-announces-one-stop-exchange-solution-kucloud-301008964.html

SOURCE KuCoin


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:24pCalifornia Resources Corporation Announces Exchange Offers and Subscriptions Relating to
BU
10:17pEVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL : Exchange notice - trading halt
PU
10:17pNIKON : Announcement of Capital and Business Alliance with XTIA Ltd.
PU
10:09pFires and climate fears rattle Australia's giant coal lobby
RE
10:07pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Consolidated Financial Results Announcement for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Consolidated)
PU
10:07pCOUPON PAYMENT : :Mandatory
PU
10:05pThailand mulls visa-free entry for China
PU
10:05pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Announcement Regarding Dividend of Surplus
PU
10:05pASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y
PU
10:05pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Announcement Regarding the Decision on Matters Related to the Acquisition of Treasury Shares and Tender Offer for Treasury Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group