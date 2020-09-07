KuCoin : Celebrates 3rd Anniversary with New Spotlight, KuChain Updates and Porsche 911 Giveaway

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 5, 2020, at the Global Blockchain and Crypto Finance Summit, Johnny Lyu, KuCoin Global CEO, announced in his keynote speech that the 3rd anniversary celebration of KuCoin officially started.

During the 3rd anniversary celebration, KuCoin will launch a series of campaigns with very exciting prizes, including a Porsche 911, iPhone, KuCoin merchandise, token rewards and more!

In addition, KuCoin's 8th Spotlight project, the Velo Protocol, will be launched during the 3rd anniversary celebration. Velo is an open financial protocol that aims to build a decentralized settlement network that allows partners to safely and securely transfer value between each other in a timely and transparent way. Supported by dozens of leading Asian corporate groups, like Lightnet, UOB Ventures, Seven Bank, and HashKey Capital, Velo is expected to become the first blockchain project that brings DeFi to the masses. This Spotlight token sale will be taken in a lottery format. Users can obtain tickets in various ways, including holding KCS and participating in Kratos (KTS) Lockdrop and 3rd anniversary campaigns. The lottery results will be announced on September 15.

Additionally, the KuChain testnet Kratos (KTS) will conduct its initial token distribution during the 3rd anniversary celebration. KuChain and Kratos are public chains that are oriented to the needs in the DeFi field, and they provide even more stable underlying environments for decentralized applications, including DeFi and DEX. KTS token distribution will be conducted with LockDrop. For more information about the KTS, please stay tuned to KuCoin official announcement.

Johnny Lyu, KuCoin Global CEO, stated: "The 3rd anniversary is a major milestone for KuCoin. We have grown from a 7-person team into a global enterprise that employs over 300. From serving a few countries in Asia, we now have 6 million users in 207 countries and regions all around the world.

This 3rd anniversary is also a new beginning for KuCoin. We have always been committed to becoming the most trusted fin-tech brand in the world, providing all users equal opportunities to participate in crypto financial activities. The mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency still has a long path to travel. As The People's Exchange, we will continue to provide users with better products through technological innovations."

From a crypto-to-crypto trading platform, KuCoin has gradually enriched its product line and successfully launched Spotlight, KuCoin Futures, Pool-X, KuChain, and more. Up until now, KuCoin has achieved $80 billion in accumulated trading volume and proceeded with 670 million transactions.

In addition, KuCoin has always been known for being adept at discovering "hidden gems" in the crypto world. It has listed more than 250 high-quality blockchain projects, supporting about 450 trading pairs. Looking at the recent popularity of DeFi, KuCoin has supported popular DeFi projects like AMPL, AKRO, DIA, and COMP in the very early stage. Meanwhile, KuCoin has also launched its own DeFi Trading Board to lower the barriers for users to invest in DeFi.

KuCoin's steady development has also been recognized by the capital market. In November 2018, KuCoin completed a $20 million Series A financing from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. These funds will also help KuCoin continue improving its platform stability, safety, and ease of use, culminating in greater value for its users.

