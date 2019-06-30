KuCoin : Welcomes Block Crafters to Join Its Global Ambassador Program

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, an IDG-backed international cryptocurrency exchange, announced today that Seoul-based investment fund and blockchain consulting firm Block Crafters will join its Global Titan Ambassador program. The Korean leading blockchain accelerator will work with KuCoin in terms of early blockchain projects discovery and acceleration, as well as KuCoin and KCS ecosystem development.

In recent years, blockchain technology has gained attention amongst all the major industries. According to CoinSchedule, the total amount raised by ICOs in 2018 was almost 3 times higher than in 2017. However, many projects based on this revolutionary technology do not work out well. A report by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) states that almost 92% of blockchain projects have failed. This fact raises an industry-wide need to find blockchain projects with real value.

As one of the largest global blockchain accelerators, Block Crafters is dedicated to becoming the world's best financial group focused on blockchain technology. It has accelerated and supported over 30 projects related to mainnet development, finance, games, mobility, and SNS. KuCoin, one of the most popular cryptocurrency trading platforms, has often been known for its high standards when it comes to project listings, as well as the wide range of tradable digital assets. As of now, the platform has listed over 180 tokens with nearly 400 trading pairs, and many projects like Aergo, Metadium, and QuarkChain have chosen KuCoin to be their first exchange.

"At KuCoin, we are always committed to finding the 'hidden gems' in the crypto world and bringing them to the masses before anyone else," said Michael Gan, CEO at KuCoin. "Korea has accumulated a number of outstanding blockchain-related firms and become one of the crypto hubs of Asia. We are delighted to partner with Block Crafters and we believe this will enable us to better empower the blockchain start-ups and communities there."

Block Crafters Co-CEO, Suyong Park commented: "Block Crafters is proud to be partners with KuCoin as an ambassador. Block Crafters will put efforts to recommend and include good blockchain projects to KuCoin to build a more reputable ecosystem."

Launched in August last year, the KuCoin Global Titan Ambassador Program is designed to partner top blockchain organizations with the platform to find the best blockchain and crypto projects. Through the partnership, projects suggested by ambassadors will be checked by the KuCoin project operating team first and given fast-track treatment if approved for listing. NEO Global Capital (NGC), Breyer Labs, LFG Global, CV Labs, and Tokengate have previously been announced as KuCoin global ambassadors.

About KuCoin - The People's Exchange

The KuCoin Exchange opened for cryptocurrency trading in September 2017 and has enjoyed steady growth into 2019. The KuCoin Exchange puts a high priority on the quality of the projects listed based on a well-trained research department that scours the blockchain industry for the highest quality projects. KuCoin provides an exchange service for users to conduct digital asset transactions securely and efficiently. Over time, KuCoin aims to provide long-lasting, increased value to its more than five million registered users, in over 100 countries. In November 2018, 'The People's Exchange' officially partnered with IDG Capital and Matrix Partners.

About Block Crafters

Block Crafters is a group of experts with a successful track record in VC, serial entrepreneurship, games, and consultancy. Our vision is to become the world's best financial group focused on blockchain technology and crypto asset business. Block Crafters is one of the largest global blockchain accelerators based in Korea. We provide consulting services for enterprises, an acceleration program for start-ups, and an integrated marketing program to build on/offline presence for blockchain businesses. Among over 500 blockchain projects based in 20 different countries reviewed, we have accelerated and supported in over 30 projects related to mainnet development, finance, games, mobility, and SNS.

