KuCoin : and BitUniverse launched the world's first grid trading competition

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, an IDG-backed cryptocurrency exchange, and BitUniverse, a free auto-portfolio and trading bot, set up a trading competition from March 19 to March 21, giving traders the chance to win 1BTC and a 10,000KCS prize.

The goal of the competition was to encourage more traders to embrace the trading bot technology. The grid trading bot provided by BitUniverse and KuCoin uses a trading strategy focused on the lateral moves of the market.

"We'd like to educate traders. With more advanced trading tools, the majority of investors can better manage their investments in the crypto world," commented by KuCoin and BitUniverse.

In the three-day period of the competition, ten participants won the prizes for the annualized return and grid profit competitions. According to KuCoin and BitUniverse, there were more than 2,000 traders who participated in the competition.

KuCoin will announce another collaboration with BitUniverse to increase the liquidity of KuCoin.

KuCoin and BitUniverse will announce the zero maker fee promotion on KuCoin, which is the best scenario for the grid trading bot users. BitUniverse will soon integrate more trading bot s on KuCoi n.

KuCoin official website: https://www.kucoin.com

BitUniverse official website: https://www.bituniverse.org

SOURCE KuCoin