Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KuCoin :'s Futures Platform KuMEX Launches USDT Perpetual Contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 12:09am EDT

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KuMEX, the Bitcoin futures platform developed by KuCoin, today announced that USDT Perpetual Contracts will be officially available on the exchange at around 18:00 on March 30, 2020 (UTC+8) and deposit of USDT has already been enabled.

Unlike the Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contracts on KuMEX, all profits, losses and account balances will be denominated in USDT. To better manage trading risks, the BTC/USDT Spot Index used by KuMEX is the volume-weighted average price of BTC/USDT across six exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Huobi and KuCoin. Also, the trading volume weight will be adjusted on a quarterly basis.

Johnny Lyu, CEO at KuCoin Global, said, "By introducing the world's first Lite Version of Bitcoin futures platform, supporting 10+ languages and now the launch of USDT Contracts, KuMEX is committed to building a simple, reliable and transparent futures platform. The USDT Perpetual Contracts will make it clearer and easier for new futures traders to make investment decisions using USDT, and mitigate the volatility brought by non-pegged tokens."

Along with the launch of the USDT Perpetual Contracts, KuMEX is launching a series of giveaway activities to reward users. Traders will be able to share up to 400,000 USDT by trying out the USDT Perpetual Contracts. More rewards will be given away based on trading volume.

Officially launched on July 8, 2019, the KuMEX platform was developed by the KuCoin team. KuMEX is the only crypto futures platform that enables Level 3 Data, allowing traders to check every single trade on the exchange, effectively avoiding unusual liquidation caused by market manipulation. KuMEX offers up to 100x leverage and currently supports 13 languages including English, Chinese, Russian, Vietnamese, Turkish, etc.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kucoins-futures-platform-kumex-launches-usdt-perpetual-contracts-301030776.html

SOURCE KuCoin


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aSABESP : Announces 4Q19 Results
PR
12:35aOlympics delay deals setback to Samsung's plans to win over Japan market
RE
12:33aFSGL : Announcement on Extension of time to hold Annual General Meeting and Revised Record Date for Proposed Final Dividend
PU
12:31aLEGEND : Announces 2019 Annual Results, Revenue Up by 8%
AQ
12:28aDELPHI ENERGY : Announces Operations Update - March 26
PU
12:28aSOUTH PORT NEW ZEALAND : Covid-19 Pandemic Update
PU
12:18aCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Sabesp announces 2019 results
PU
12:15aMITSUI : may book up to $642 million impairment loss amid oil slump
RE
12:09aKUCOIN : 's Futures Platform KuMEX Launches USDT Perpetual Contracts
PR
12:06aDELPHI ENERGY CORP. : Provides an Operations Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group