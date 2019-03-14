Kubota Accelerates its Large Tractor Business in North America

Customized OEM agreement reached with a North American manufacturer to expand the tractor line-up

Kubota Corporation announced today its decision to utilize the development and production capabilities of Buhler Industries Inc. for a new series of tractors. Buhler has a proven track record for designing, manufacturing, and distributing large tractors in North America. Kubota has chosen to take this direction with a view toward improving development lead time and optimizing product specifications to meet local requirements.

This new agreement enables Kubota to add tractors in a horsepower range greater than that of its currently largest 170-horsepower line to accelerate its large tractor business in the North American market.

These new large tractors have been customized exclusively for Kubota through the company’s engineering expertise for ease of operation and functional design. The tractors will be launched in the United States and Canada in the second half of 2019 as Kubota continues its strategy to penetrate the North American large tractor market.

