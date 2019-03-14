Kubota Accelerates its Large Tractor Business in North America

Kubota Corporation announced today its decision to utilize the
development and production capabilities of Buhler Industries Inc. for a
new series of tractors. Buhler has a proven track record for designing,
manufacturing, and distributing large tractors in North America. Kubota
has chosen to take this direction with a view toward improving
development lead time and optimizing product specifications to meet
local requirements.
This new agreement enables Kubota to add tractors in a horsepower range
greater than that of its currently largest 170-horsepower line to
accelerate its large tractor business in the North American market.
These new large tractors have been customized exclusively for Kubota
through the company’s engineering expertise for ease of operation and
functional design. The tractors will be launched in the United States
and Canada in the second half of 2019 as Kubota continues its strategy
to penetrate the North American large tractor market.
About Kubota Tractor Corporation
Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and
distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and
equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 170 Gross hp,
performance-matched implements, compact and utility-class construction
equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and spreaders,
commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or
dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota
Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900,
or visit KubotaUSA.com.
