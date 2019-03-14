Log in
Kubota Accelerates its Large Tractor Business in North America

03/14/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Customized OEM agreement reached with a North American manufacturer to expand the tractor line-up

Kubota Corporation announced today its decision to utilize the development and production capabilities of Buhler Industries Inc. for a new series of tractors. Buhler has a proven track record for designing, manufacturing, and distributing large tractors in North America. Kubota has chosen to take this direction with a view toward improving development lead time and optimizing product specifications to meet local requirements.

This new agreement enables Kubota to add tractors in a horsepower range greater than that of its currently largest 170-horsepower line to accelerate its large tractor business in the North American market.

These new large tractors have been customized exclusively for Kubota through the company’s engineering expertise for ease of operation and functional design. The tractors will be launched in the United States and Canada in the second half of 2019 as Kubota continues its strategy to penetrate the North American large tractor market.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 170 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, compact and utility-class construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools and spreaders, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.


© Business Wire 2019
