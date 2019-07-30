Kubota Unveils the M8 Series Tractor, Its Largest Ag Tractor Ever Built

Future-Facing. Massive Power. Loaded with Tons of Features. The All New M8 Series Makes Kubota a Formidable Player in North America’s Large Utility Tractor Segment

Kubota North America Corporation, the parent for Kubota Tractor Corporation, and Kubota Canada Ltd., today previewed the all-new M8 Series. The M8 Series is Kubota’s breakthrough tractor line boasting over 200 horsepower. It answers the call of forward-thinking farming and is the company’s newest, largest and highest horsepower utility ag machine yet.

Kubota breaks into higher-horsepower large utility Ag tractor segment in North America with the unveiling of the all-new Kubota M8 Series diesel tractor line. (Photo: Business Wire)

This announcement builds on Kubota’s strategy to penetrate the North American large utility tractor market with its customized OEM agreement with Buhler Industries Inc. revealed earlier this year. The agreement enables Kubota to blend its engineering excellence with its partner’s proven-history for development and production of similar horsepower-sized tractors to create and launch this new M8 Series of tractors.

“Kubota continues to accelerate our market presence in North America by diversifying our product lines to meet the growing demands of Kubota dealers and customers,” said Haruyuki (Harry) Yoshida, President and CEO of Kubota Tractor Corporation and Kubota North America Corporation. “We are making bold moves with the debut of the M8 Series to establish our presence in the segment and position ourselves to steadily grow our share.”

With its eye specifically on large utility and material handling tractor market, the commercial hay and forage market, as well as the mid-sized row crop market, Kubota expects to create synergies for the M8 Series and complementary implements with other areas of its businesses and affiliate supply chains.

“The M8 Series is Kubota’s most powerful and advanced tractor line to date,” said Todd Stucke, Kubota senior vice president of marketing, product support and strategic projects. “The M8 allows us to aggressively fill a higher-horsepower customer need across the large utility and mid-size row crop tractor market – for material handling and hay tool application on dairy and livestock operations as well as a variety of field work. Built with an operating experience focused on easy-to-control comfort, confident workability, and intuitive controls for precision farming, the M8 will maximize return on investment for Kubota customers today and well into the future.”

Kubota's new M8 Series is purpose-built for comfort, power and simplicity. A variety of applications are available with easy to use and conveniently located controls. The cab boasts an impressive 148 cubic feet of space, and every inch is designed to deliver a superior operational experience. Ample sound insulation and premium seating provide a comfortable environment and is designed to mitigate operator fatigue during long days and nights in the field. The tractor’s cab was designed around the concept of “an office with a view” and includes various seat and operator comfort options, all-weather climate control, an ergonomically designed multi-function command center and excellent visibility.

The M8 Series is paired with the formidable Cummins B6.7 Performance Series engine for exceptional reliability. Available in 190 horsepower and 210 horsepower models, the B6.7 delivers exceptional power, fuel efficiency and EPA Tier 4 Final compliant emissions.

Easy to operate, the M8 Series is compatible with all leading industry precision farming solutions – whether engaging auto steering to simplify tasks or utilizing prescription mapping, the tractors are engineered for complete precision farming experience.

Kubota’s new M8 Series will be showcased at upcoming Farm Shows, including Farm Progress and Husker Harvest, and available at authorized Kubota dealerships in Spring of 2020.

