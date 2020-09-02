Kuehne+Nagel partners with UK Greetings to neutralise carbon emissions

Kuehne+Nagel has set out ambitious goals to neutralise the climate impacts of supply chains and UK Greetings has become the first company in the UK to address its CO2 emissions through the Net Zero Carbon programme. UK Greetings are market-leading publishers of greeting cards and gift dressings.

As part of its Net Zero Carbon programme, Kuehne+Nagel offers UK Greetings a complete solution for CO2 neutralisation. By choosing particularly climate-friendly transport solutions and offsetting the remaining emissions with CO2 certificates, UK Greetings' logistics become climate-neutral. Kuehne+Nagel takes care of the entire process and ensures smooth coordination with the rest of the supply chain.

Ethical consumer spending has hit record levels in the UK, with 43% of UK consumers already actively choosing brands due to their environmental values (Deloitte UK, 2020). It's clear that consumers are more concerned than ever about the environmental impact of their purchases, and for companies looking to prove their green credentials, a climate-neutral supply chain can be a key differentiator in the UK market. The Net Zero Carbon programme means that both Kuehne+Nagel and its customers are able to fulfil those expectations.

With Net Zero Carbon, Kuehne+Nagel has also set ambitious climate targets for itself. By the end of 2020, the company's own CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2 of the greenhouse gas protocol) will be neutral; by 2030, this will be extended to all transport by suppliers such as airlines, shipping lines and haulage companies (Scope 3).

Richard Wilkinson, Operations Director, UK Greetings Ltd, said: 'Businesses have a hugely important role to help build a more sustainable future. UK Greetings actively supports the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aim to transform our world by ending poverty and inequality, protecting the planet, and ensuring that all people enjoy health, justice and prosperity. Targeting the climate crisis, UK Greetings are making every effort to reduce carbon emissions from overseas shipping, as we strive to increase manufacturing in the UK. We are excited to join the Net Zero Carbon Programme, which will offset our remaining carbon emissions associated with the importation of our products.'

Kuehne+Nagel UK's Seafreight Director, Matt Laflin, said: 'Almost a year since the introduction of Net Zero Carbon, the programme is becoming increasingly popular with our international customers. We are pleased to support UK Greetings in offering British consumers climate-neutral solutions and making a considerable contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals by opting for a CO2 neutral supply chain.'