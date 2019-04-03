|
Kumho Petro Chemical : 2018 Earnings Release
04/03/2019 | 06:42am EDT
Sales increased by 10.3% over the previous year to KRW 5,584.9bn.
Operating income increased by 111.2% over the previous year to KRW 554.6bn.
(Unit: KRW bn)
YoY
2018
2017
Amount
Rate of
S
5,584.9
5,064.7
520.2
10.3%
[Synthetic Rubbers]
2,015.4
2,068.1
-52.7
-2.5%
[Synthetic Resins]
1,225.7
1,205.5
20.2
1.7%
[
2,343.8
1,791.1
552.7
30.9%
P
1,756.2
1,180.9
575.3
48.7%
20182017
Operating Income
(Unit: KRW bn)
554.6
262.6
20182017
S p e c i a l t y
136.0
134.7
1.3
1.0%
E
206.3
171.4
34.9
20.4%
245.3
304.1
-58.8
-19.3%
Operating
Income
554.6
262.6
292.0
111.2%
[
9.9%
5.2%
4.7%p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E q u i t y
118.1
89.1
29.0
32.5%
1
Net Income is based on Controlling Interests.
Interest coverage ratio and total asset turnover ratio increased by reason of improved performance in major businesses.
Financial structure improved through a decrease in debt with cash generated from operations.
(Unit: KRW bn)
Debt to Equity Ratio
(%)
134%
97%
2018 2017
Total Assets Turnover Ratio
1.21
1.11
2018 2017
Borrowings (KRW bn)
1,809.1
1,457.0
2018 2017
Interest Coverage Ratio
9.73
4.01
2018 2017
YoY
2018
2017
Amount
Rate of
|
Assets
4,616.7
4,579.8
36.9
0.8%
|
Liabilities
2,268.6
2,623.0
-354.4
-13.5%
|
Shareholders'
2,348.1
1,956.8
391.3
20.0%
|
2,347.3
1,842.7
504.6
27.4%
|
|
|
|
Debt to
97%
134%
-37.4%p
|
|
|
|
KRW
1,150.0
1,387.6
-237.6
-17.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.73
4.01
5.72
142.7%
Synthetic
Sales decreased by 2.5% over the previous year to KRW 2,015.4bn.
Diminished profitability resulted from Inventory sales produced in the 3Q
and plummeting sales price in Nov caused by BD decline.
36.1%
of Total sales
Synthetic
Rubbers
Synthetic
R e s i n s
O t h e r s
•Weak raw material (BD) price
-Weak BD price resulted from slow demand of downstream.
BD Price changes by region
|
2Q,'18
3Q,'18
4Q,'18
1,378
1,587
1,614
1,139
1,127
1,580
1,616
1,261
1,093
1,396
1,492
948
※Source: ICIS/PLATTS 2018
•A drop in 4Q profitability of synthetic rubber
-Reduction BD decline effect in 4Q due to the pre-purchased expensive spot BD before BD price plunge.
-Decline in profitability resulted from Inventory sales produced in the 3Q and plummeting sales price in Nov due to BD decline.
(Unit: USD/ton)
2Q,'18
3Q,'18
4Q,'18
1,611
1,658
1,653
1,455
1,800
1,927
2,012
1,707
※Source: ICIS 2018
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Kumho Petro Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:41:03 UTC
