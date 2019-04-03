Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kumho Petro Chemical : 2018 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 06:42am EDT

INVESTOR RELATIONS

2018 Overview

Sales

&

Operating Income

Sales increased by 10.3% over the previous year to KRW 5,584.9bn.

Operating income increased by 111.2% over the previous year to KRW 554.6bn.

Sales

(Unit: KRW bn)

(Unit: KRW bn)

YoY

2018

2017

Amount

Rate of

5,584.9

5,064.7

change

S

a

l

e

s

5,584.9

5,064.7

520.2

10.3%

[Synthetic Rubbers]

2,015.4

2,068.1

-52.7

-2.5%

[Synthetic Resins]

1,225.7

1,205.5

20.2

1.7%

[

O t

h

e

r

s

]

2,343.8

1,791.1

552.7

30.9%

P

h

e

n

o

l

1,756.2

1,180.9

575.3

48.7%

D e r i v a t i v e s

20182017

Operating Income

(Unit: KRW bn)

554.6

262.6

20182017

S p e c i a l t y

136.0

134.7

1.3

1.0%

C h e m i c a l s

E

n e

r g y

206.3

171.4

34.9

20.4%

O t h e r s

245.3

304.1

-58.8

-19.3%

Operating

Income

554.6

262.6

292.0

111.2%

[

%

]

9.9%

5.2%

4.7%p

-

I n c o m e b e f o r e

616.9

289.7

327.2

112.9%

I n c o m e T a x e s

N e t I n c o m e

491.2

213.6

277.6

130.0%

E q u i t y

Income/Losses on

118.1

89.1

29.0

32.5%

I n v e s t m e n t s

1

Net Income is based on Controlling Interests.

2018 Overview

Financial Structure

Interest coverage ratio and total asset turnover ratio increased by reason of improved performance in major businesses.

Financial structure improved through a decrease in debt with cash generated from operations.

(Unit: KRW bn)

Debt to Equity Ratio

(%)

134%

97%

2018 2017

Total Assets Turnover Ratio

1.21

1.11

2018 2017

Borrowings (KRW bn)

1,809.1

1,457.0

2018 2017

Interest Coverage Ratio

9.73

4.01

2018 2017

YoY

Unit

2018

2017

Amount

Rate of

change

Assets

KRW

4,616.7

4,579.8

36.9

0.8%

bn

Liabilities

KRW

2,268.6

2,623.0

-354.4

-13.5%

bn

Shareholders'

2,348.1

1,956.8

391.3

20.0%

Equity

Controlling

KRW

2,347.3

1,842.7

504.6

27.4%

Interests

bn

Non-controlling

0.8

114.1

-113.3

-99.3%

Interests

Debt to

%

97%

134%

-37.4%p

-

Equity Ratio

Borrowings

1,457.0

1,809.1

-352.1

-19.5%

Won-

KRW

1,150.0

1,387.6

-237.6

-17.1%

denominated

bn

Foreign

currency-

307.0

421.5

-114.5

-27.2%

denominated

Total Assets

1.21

1.11

0.10

9.4%

Turnover Ratio

Interest Coverage

9.73

4.01

5.72

142.7%

Ratio

2

Business Review

Synthetic

Sales decreased by 2.5% over the previous year to KRW 2,015.4bn.

Rubbers

Diminished profitability resulted from Inventory sales produced in the 3Q

and plummeting sales price in Nov caused by BD decline.

36.1%

of Total sales

Synthetic

Rubbers

Synthetic

R e s i n s

O t h e r s

Weak raw material (BD) price

-Weak BD price resulted from slow demand of downstream.

BD Price changes by region

(Unit: USD/ton)

1Q,'18

2Q,'18

3Q,'18

4Q,'18

Asia

1,378

1,587

1,614

1,139

N. America

1,127

1,580

1,616

1,261

Europe

1,093

1,396

1,492

948

Source: ICIS/PLATTS 2018

A drop in 4Q profitability of synthetic rubber

-Reduction BD decline effect in 4Q due to the pre-purchased expensive spot BD before BD price plunge.

-Decline in profitability resulted from Inventory sales produced in the 3Q and plummeting sales price in Nov due to BD decline.

(Unit: USD/ton)

1Q,'18

2Q,'18

3Q,'18

4Q,'18

SBR

1,611

1,658

1,653

1,455

BR

1,800

1,927

2,012

1,707

Source: ICIS 2018

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kumho Petro Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point To Higher Start For Wall Street On Continued Optimism Over Trade Deal
DJ
07:09aBrent nears $70 as oil prices rise for fourth day
RE
07:08aBLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
RE
07:08aAFCON : Yekini's Nan si wa ju fun mi Re-echoes as NFF Serenades Eagles'Golden Generation
AQ
07:08aBARCO : ® Uniforms Debuts Grey's Anatomy™ EDGE Line
PR
07:07aGARMIN : ® demonstrates datalink weather broadcast for pilots in Germany
PU
07:07aFROMAGERIES BEL : Banks & Investors Meeting
PU
07:07aPPL : April Investor Meetings
PU
07:07aSHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 March 2019 (177KB, PDF)
PU
07:07aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) BTG plc- Replacement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
4SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
5Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors readying new case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About