Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Bhd : 24Jun'19 Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's 20% Associate Receives Takeover Offer for Entire Stake in SPRINT

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad's 20% Associate Receives Takeover Offer for Entire Stake in

SPRINT

Total purchase consideration of RM1,984 million less outstanding debts at Completion

SPRINT Holdings to revert decision by 12 July 2019

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 24 June 2019 - Investment holding company Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad ("Perangsang Selangor" or "the Company" or "the Group", Bursa: 5843; Bloomberg: KUPS:MK; Reuters: KPSB.KL) announced today that its 20% associate company Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Holdings Sdn Bhd ("SPRINT Holdings") received on 21 June 2019 a Letter of Offer from the Ministry of Finance (Incorporated) ("MOF") to acquire all securities including ordinary shares, preference shares and loan stocks of Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd ("SPRINT") ("the Offer"). SPRINT is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPRINT Holdings.

MOF has offered to acquire from SPRINT Holdings the entire equity interest in SPRINT for a total purchase consideration of RM1,984 million, less any outstanding debts as at the completion of the proposed acquisition ("the Completion").

The Offer, which will be undertaken by MOF's wholly owned special purpose company ("SPV"), is conditional upon satisfactory due diligence findings, approvals from the Cabinet of Malaysia and other relevant parties including authorities and shareholders, if applicable, and upon the execution of a definitive agreement in respect of and adherence to the terms of the Offer. The Offer to SPRINT Holdings shall remain open for acceptance until 5.00 pm on 12 July 2019.

This is a part of the government's plan to abolish the existing toll mechanism at tolled highways in the country and replace it with a new "congestion charge" model, an intention the government had earlier announced last February. The new model is expected to help ease traffic congestion during peak periods by encouraging commuters to plan and shift their commute to the less congested hours.

Perangsang Selangor's Managing Director/Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmad Fariz Hassan said:

"The proposed acquisition of SPRINT by MOF is undoubtedly a positive corporate development for Perangsang Selangor. Monetising the non-core asset will position us a step closer to moving in the intended direction and ensuring the strategic business alignment at the Group level. This will further streamline our effort in growing the core businesses, allowing us to focus on a tighter scope of activities, consistent with our business aspiration and future business direction."

Page 1 of 2