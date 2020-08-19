Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kumul Petroleum Board declares an interim dividend of K100 million to the State

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 04:52am EDT
  • Port Moresby
  • Posted 19th Aug, 2020
Kumul Petroleum Board declares an interim dividend of K100 million to the State

Today, the Board of Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (Kumul Petroleum) declares an interim dividend of K100 million (USD29.5 million) to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

The declaration and presentation of the interim dividend to the state, was made by the Managing Director Wapu Sonk and Chair of the Kumul Petroleum Board Dr Benedict Yaru to the Trustee of Kumul Petroleum and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape in a small ceremony in Port Moresby.

Chairman of the Kumul Petroleum Board Dr Benedict Yaru said, 'In accordance with the Companies Act 1997 and the Kumul Petroleum Authorization Act 2015, today, the Board of Kumul Petroleum declares an interim dividend of K100 million to the Independent State of Papua New Guinea and makes this presentation as a symbolic gesture to the payment made to the State'.

On 19 March 2020, the Board declared an interim dividend of K100 million, and authorised its payment to the state. This was the first part of the 2020 dividend to be paid to the State. Today's presentation is the second dividend payment made this year.

Managing Director Mr Wapu Sonk said that despite the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the challenges of oil price fluctuations affecting revenue, Kumul Petroleum continues to carry out its commitment to the State and the people of Papua New Guinea as best it can, given the market conditions.

Prime Minister James Marape was appreciative of the gesture and efforts of Kumul Petroleum to ensure its operations despite the pandemic, thanking the organisation for its continued commitment.

Trustee delegate and Minister of National Planning and Monitoring Sam Basil said on receiving the interim dividend: 'As Trustee Delegate on behalf of Trustee, Hon James Marape and PM and people of PNG thank Kumul Petroleum for the K100 million kina interim dividend today, as well as the first interim dividend received in March 2020; which came in at a critical time when the Coronavirus Pandemic was hitting the PNG shores.

There is also a commitment by Kumul Petroleum to support Government with finding a long term solution for the health sector, and particularly in investments to support the fight against cancer and heart diseases.

As the Minister responsible for such an important Company dealing with resource development, I am proud of what the Board and the Management are doing to allocating some funding for the social needs of our people, who are ultimately your shareholders'.

Kumul Petroleum stated that any other dividend payment will be subject to the cash position given the prevailing circumstance. Regardless, Kumul Petroleum remains committed to ensuring that returns to PNG's investment are to the benefit of all Papua New Guineans and is hopeful for the future given its commitment to further support and promote the development goals articulated in the PNG Development Strategy Plan 2010 -2030 (PNGDSP), through key socio- economic development programs that support rural electrification, education and health.

Back to News

Disclaimer

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 08:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aChina's January-July Fiscal Revenue Fell 8.7%
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15aUK inflation jumps in July as clothes shops shun summer sales
RE
05:14aIndian Oil nears first Mauritius fuels export deal - sources
RE
05:13aAsia to import record LPG in 2020 as pandemic boosts demand for protective gear, cooking
RE
05:05aSterling unfazed by higher inflation, still driven by dollar
RE
05:03aEuro zone July inflation uptick confirmed despite COVID-19 crisis
RE
05:01aWTO goods trade indicator hits record low
RE
04:58aSummer lull in London shares after surprise rise in inflation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GALAPAGOS NV : Galapagos announces that Gilead received a complete response letter for filgotinib for the trea..
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Morning Trading Session Canceled Due..
3DUFRY AG : Dufry plans to acquire all remaining equity interest in Hudson and to delist Hudson from the New Yo..
4GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : Filgotinib, a Collaboration With Galapagos, Gets Complete Response L..
5CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : CK HUTCHISON : Mexico president wants to revoke concession for Veracruz port

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group