Port Moresby

Posted 7th Aug, 2020

Kumul Petroleum delivers life-saving medical equipment to Port Moresby General Hospital

Port Moresby, 07 August 2020 - Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (Kumul Petroleum) has presented to Port Moresby General Hospital Intensive Care Unit, medical equipment that will help save the lives of Papua New Guineans.

Six Nihon Khoden PVM-2701K-SK Bedside Monitors including accessories that will be used at the Hospital's Intensive Care Unit to monitor the vital signs that indicate the progress of a patient, were delivered to the hospital by the organisation (Kumul Petroleum) on July 24.

The PVM2701 -SK Bedside Monitor is manufactured by Nihon Khoden, Japan and distributed by Meddent. The equipment is capable of measuring 5 vital signs that are; the ECG (electrocardiograph), which measures a patient's heart rate; Respiration, measure of how healthy a patients organs and other parts of the body involved in breathing, i.e. respiratory system'; an estimate/measure of the amount of oxygen in the blood (SpO2) with a finger pulse; measure of a patients non-Invasive Blood Pressure (NIBP); and the measure of the patients Temperature, all displayed on a 10.4-inch TFT with a 3 hours of continuous monitoring on battery power in the event there is no main power and Up to 120 hours review of patient data.

Kumul Petroleum in close consultation with Port Moresby General Hospital on assessing the level of support and needs required, purchased the equipment upon the advice of a technical team of experts within the hospitals management team.

This is the second set of equipment delivered to the Hospital by Kumul Petroleum with the first delivery of a Video Laryngoscope plus accessories made on June 12 following soon after its commitment of May 11; where the organisation presented much needed Personal Protective Equipment to protect frontline health workers at the hospital from the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kumul Petroleum Managing Director Wapu Sonk said that as a national company, Kumul Petroleum is committed to support the Health Sector and reiterated further on the commitment of May 11, saying, 'It is fulfilling for Kumul Petroleum as the NOC (National Oil and Gas Company) to contribute to boost support to our Hospitals and Health Centres. Our announcement of May 11 to further support the health sector is a commitment we are serious about and the delivery of these equipment to the Port Moresby General Hospital is a sign of the steps we are actively taking to ensure that we step-up our support with close consultation with hospital authorities'.

Port Moresby General Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Paki Molumi said upon receipt of the equipment from Kumul Petroleum that the Bedside Monitors were urgently needed by the hospital, and following the demonstration of the set-up of equipment by Meddent, the equipment was taken directly to the Intensive Care Unit to be put to immediate use.

