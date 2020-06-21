Log in
Kumul Petroleum : delivers on commitment to national response to combat and contain Covid-19

06/21/2020 | 10:12pm EDT
  • Port Moresby
  • Posted 19th Jun, 2020
Kumul Petroleum delivers on commitment to national response to combat and contain Covid-19

Today, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited (Kumul Petroleum) presented to the Government of Papua New Guinea medical supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in following on its commitment to government to support national response to the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Kumul Petroleum Managing Director Wapu Sonk, on behalf of Kumul Petroleum in a symbolic gesture handed over the shipment of PPE to the National Department of Health. The small ceremony was witnessed by the Minister of Health Hon. Jelta Wong MP together with the Acting Secretary for the National Department of Health Dr. Paison Dakulala.

Mr Sonk said when the organisation made the commitment to support government on March 27, it did so, to support preparedness to combat and contain Coronavirus with the belief that a national response was needed from everyone including Kumul Petroleum.

'This presentation brings to fruition the commitment made by Kumul Petroleum on March 27, when it was announced that we would be committing a K5 million assistance to government to support response to the Covid-19 pandemic. With this commitment, we have so far invested about K3. 298 million to purchase 21,100 pieces of Covid-19 Test Kits and 360,000 surgical masks among others.

'As the national oil and gas company of Papua New Guinea, I am pleased that Kumul Petroleum has been able to provide these PPE to equip our medical centres nationwide and to strengthen national response to Covid-19 and other diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB) that continues to have high infection rates, and where PPE is also needed when treating patients'.

Mr Sonk thanked the Ministry of Health and the National Department of Health for being present to witness the occasion and expressed his gratitude to the National Department of Health for distributing the PPE to hospitals and health centres nationwide.

'This container is the third instalment of the overall PPE supplies purchased through this commitment, with the first two shipment of PPE including rapid test kits and surgical face masks, having already been distributed nationwide by the National Department of Health. Following the final shipment that is expected to arrive soon, we will have, as a company through the National Department of Health contributed 390,340 pieces of medical equipment to hospitals and health centres.'

Kumul Petroleum purchased the following list of PPE equipment that include:

  • 240 pieces of Temperature Guns;
  • 9000 pieces of body suits;
  • 21,100 pieces of Covid-19 Test Kits &
  • 360,000 surgical masks (3 ply)

Minister of Health, Hon. Jelta Wong and Acting Secretary of NDoH Dr Paison Dakulala were both appreciative of the organisations gesture and said that Kumul Petroleum was one of the first organisations to have responded in support of the country's preparedness towards combatting Covid-19, further thanking all parties from the Department and the organisations involved in making the PPE available.

The presentation is a significant step by Kumul Petroleum towards following through on its commitment to support setting up preparedness of containment procedures and equipment needed to protect the country's population from widespread viral infection and may be used by hospitals and health centres to respond to treatment of existing conditions such as TB.

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 02:11:01 UTC
